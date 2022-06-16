Microsoft withdraws support for Internet Explorer

After 26 years, Microsoft has ceased its support for Internet Explorer, making its 11th version the final one. In 2021, Microsoft made it public that it would put an end to Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022. Internet Explorer made its first appearance on Windows desktop computers in 1995 and by 2004; it had taken over 95per cent of the market. However, Google Chrome, Apple’s Safari and Mozilla Firefox are dominant. Users desirous of using the application are being directed to Microsoft Edge, launched in 2015, alongside Windows 10.

The demand for Internet Explorer drastically reduced after the launch of faster browsers such as Chrome and Firefox, as users seized on new applications to navigate platforms including Google Search, Facebook and YouTube. The rise of smartphones then arguably delivered the fatal blow, with Apple’s preinstalled Safari browser and Google Chrome on Android phones helping to shift internet access and usage into the mobile realm. Mobile and tablet internet usage overtook desktop worldwideforthefirsttimeinOctober 2016, according to independent web Analytics Company.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...