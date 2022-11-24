MICS 6: Kebbi State bridging immunisation gap through manifold measures

Despite being listed as one of the states grappling with a high number of unimmunised children, the recently released MICS 6 and Immunisation Coverage Survey (NICS) reports have shown a massive improvement in Kebbi State’s routine immunisation rate, with 50 per cent increase in vaccine uptake within the last five years. REGINA OTOKPA looks at what worked differently for Kebbi, to enable the other states boost their vaccine uptake to better protect the lives of children

Childhood immunisation remains one of the cheapest and safest ways of protecting children under the age of five, from preventable diseases. However, it is sad to note that Nigeria despite various interventions from the government and various donor agencies and development partners such as; UNICEF, World Health Organisation (WHO), Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, is currently the second country in the world with 2.2 million zero-immunised children, that means children who haven’t received any dose of any vaccine. According to results of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 6 (MICS 6) and NICS sponsored by UNICEF and produced by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), only 64 per cent of children between 12 to 23 months failed to receive all recommended vaccines in Nigeria. The report had shown that the highest uptake of routine immunisation was in the southern part of the country, while the north continues to struggle to meet up with the numbers.

However, unlike her counterparts, Kebbi State recorded an impressive leap of 50 per cent in childhood immunisation, rising from 11 per cent in 2017 to the current figure of 55 per cent, as against Sokoto State also in the north, which recorded a per cent improvement, rising from seven per cent in the 2017 MICS report to 11 per cent, making the state highest in number of unimmunised children in the country, despite advocacy efforts involving the Sultan of Sokoto and other community leaders to encourage more families embrace routine immunisation. According to UNICEF Chief of Measurement for Result, Claes Johanson, some of the reasons responsible for low vaccine uptake in Nigeria includes lack of knowledge or information, poor health service delivery, mistrust, fear, socio-cultural barriers, myths and misconceptions.

Johanson who spoke at a Media Dialogue on MICS organised by the Child Rights Bureau of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture with support from the UNICEF in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, did not fail to draw out the clear fact that Kebbi State was doing something different that was positively turning around the lives of more children in the state, by giving them a better shot at living a healthy life free from preventable childhood diseases which were capable of destroying or crippling future. According to him, “one of the ways to change the trend is to invest more in the human resource and in healthcare in the country. States should look at the survey results and consider what they need to change.

If there is commitment and the right investment is made, the country will have a success story to tell. Revealing reasons behind the states’ success story on routine immunisation, Kebbi State Commissioner for Health, Jafaru Muhammad, explained that several measures such as a domestic response mobilisation through a monthly basket fund, partnership with the European Union (EU)on interventions implemented by UNICEF, strengthen health care delivery services in all Local Government Areas (LGA), implementation of Primary Health Care (PHC) under one roof, introduction of supporting supervision at all health service delivery point and recruitment of health workers were adopted.

“As of 2018, our health indices were very bad and the Kebbi State Government decided to declare a state of emergency on health. A basket fund was committed monthly to accelerate services, scale up services across the state and so the PHC under one roof was approved to achieve that.

“Through the partnership we had with the EU implemented by UNICEF, we were able to strengthen health care services within our LGAs so that we will be able to carry out intensive supervision and frequent coordination to ensure all services at the PHC level were carried out properly. We also scaled up services in the area of local information dissemination, deployed supporting supervision to all health service points.

“All these were what helped us record an increase from 11 per cent to 55 per cent, because all stakeholders in Kebbi State health care delivery were brought to book and the basket fund coming in every month helped us change the narrative.” Muhammad who further revealed that the state has a target of bridging the numbers of children yet to be immunised in the state, said besides the 309 workers employed as a result of the three year ongoing intervention from GAVI the vaccine alliance, UNICEF and the WHO, said a budget line has been created in the 2023 budget to enable Kebbi State recruit more health workers sustainably, with a view to sustaining the tempo in its immunisation indices.

To scale up routine immunisation in states with poor indices, the Director, PHC Systems and Development, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Ngozi Nwosu has urged sates to invest in human and capital development, as mothers will only access a healthcare facility that has the needed infrastructure. Explaining this has become necessary given that many families were already used to also house to house immunisation, she noted that that “if we are able to have a routine system where mothers know the facilities to access immunisation for their children and also have a place where they can access treatments for other diseases like malaria, tuberculosis (TB), hypertension, diabetes, cancers, etc, we will be able to improve on immunisation coverage because that is where people are able to go for these services. “Also, if there are no infrastructures, if the infrastructure is poor, if the human resources that is the health workers are not there, if the equipment is not there, or if it’s indeed there’s even no light or no water and the right things are not there, people will not go.”

Nwosu who noted that eight states; Jigawa, Bayelsa, Zamfara, Kebbi, disclosed that rejection has been one of the challenges confronting immunisation uptake in the aforementioned states. ‘Sometimes it is not that the government is not doing anything; sometimes this is what we call rejection. Some mothers just tell you they are not interested. Sometimes it is linked to religious or cultural belief. We have deployed human resources to find out the exact problems, sensitise them on the importance of immunisation in helping their children live healthy lives.

We have also scaled up engagement with the traditional and religious leaders, health workers, the civil society organisations (CSOs) and the media to make sure we close the gap in noncompliance to ensure that the health services that the Nigerian government has spent so much on makes the desired impact.

“ We want to make sure that the Nigerian primary health care system is strengthened, is revitalised and that we are able to provide health services to at least 70 per cent of our population because when we do that, then the general hospitals that we also call secondary facilities are able to concentrate on more difficult diseases.

The tertiary hospitals that we also call the specialist hospitals or the teaching hospitals are now able to concentrate on research, concentrate on those very difficult diseases and not having to treat malaria, not having to treat diarrhea and measles; these are very basic things.”

