Middle-aged man tortured to death in Benue over missing goat

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Irate youths at Lessel, headquarters of Ushongo Local Government Srea of Benue State Tuesday allegedly tortured a middle-aged man, Ordue Akume to death over a missing goat.

 

A source from the area, who pleaded anonymity told New Telegraph that the youngest sibling to the deceased, had reported to the youths in the area that his goat was missing.

 

It was learnt that in the process of investigation, the youths decided to consult an old oracle, which according to them, revealed to them that it was the deceased that stole the goat.

 

The deceased was said to have “denied the allegation but in a bid to ensure that he admitted and return the said goat, the suspects pounced on him and tortured him despite pleas by neighbours and passers by to halt the action.

 

“When it became obvious to them that he could not survive, they  moved and dump him at private clinic where he gave up the ghost”.

 

Chairman of the local government, Hon. Joseph Asawa, according to a statement by information officer of the council, Mr. Edmund Igbawua, was said to have visited the scene of the incident and ordered immediate arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

