Middle-aged woman allegedly ganged-raped, killed in Ondo

A fruit seller, Mrs Roselin Joguntan, has been murdered in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State by unknown persons.

The victim was said to have been ganged raped in a farm before she was gruesomely murdered. Late Mrs Joguntan, a middleaged woman had gone to her family farm over the weekend in Zion axis of the community when the incident happened.

According to a source, her daughter noticed that she was missing when she went to the farm to assist her mother. Following a search in the farm, her body was found in the bush after which the police was alerted.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Funmilayo Odunlami, when she could not be reached on phone, her husband, Mr Joguntan went to the farm to check on her where he found her lifeless body in the pool of blood.

Meanwhile, someresidentsof the community alleged that the assailants were suspected herdsmen who they said had dominated the area to carry out various crimes.

It was alleged that no sooner than the incident happened, some herdsmen were seen vacating the town en masse. Alsospeakingontheincident, the PublicRelationsOfficer, PRO, IlajeSecurity Council, Prince Emorioloye Owolemi, urgedthestategovernment and security agencies in the state to come to their rescue in Igbokoda

