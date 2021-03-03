Middle Belt dissociates self from food blockade to the South

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Kaduna State chapter, yesterday dissociated itself from the call for food blockade to the Southern part of the country. A statement from the forum made available to our correspondent in Kaduna, yesterday said: “The call is laughable, trash, nonsense in itsentiretyandunacceptable.

“We, from the Middle Belt region of Nigeria shall continue to transact, do trade with and supply abundant food items to our Southern brotherswhoaresodeartous.” The statement signed by John Haruna, Secretary of the Middle Belt Forum, Kaduna State chapter, said: “All ethnic nationalities within the Middle Belt region comprising youths, farmers, traders artisans from Benue, Kogi, Taraba, Plateau, Nassarawa, Adamawa, Southern Borno, Southern Kaduna, Southern Bauchi, Southern Yobe, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara and FCT Abuja have disassociated themselves from attempts and call by some disgruntled elements to block food supply to the Southern part of the country. “No amount of blackmail shallforceustopartawayfrom Yoruba, Igbo, Ijaw, Bini, Ibibios and others. Let it be known to this group that the era of divide and rule by the so called core north is over, completely buried and gone for good.

