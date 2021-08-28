News

Middle Belt Forum demands cleansing of security forces

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Middle Forum (MBF) has charged the Federal Government to embark on an immediate cleansing of the Nigerian Army and other security forces to rid them of questionable, characters whose loyalty is not to the Nigerian state but to certain forces committed to the destruction of the country.

The request is coming on the heels of the security breach at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) during which some unknown gunmen killed two military officers and abducted one in a surprise attack on the residential quarters of the elite military institution. National President of MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus made the demand, while reacting to the recent attack on the NDA and the cold- blooded murder of about 37 persons in Yelwa Zangam community in Jos North Local Government area of Plateau State. Bitrus, who described Nigeria’s security architecture as discriminatory, alleged that the situation has opened up the security agencies to infiltration and ambush even in supposedly restricted military formations and facilities across the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Anambra House of Assembly shut as lawmakers, aides test positive

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Anambra State House of Assembly was yesterday shut down following discovery that some of its members and their aides had tested positive for COVID-19. Although it was not yet clear number of lawmakers and staff who had tested positive for the virus, the House Speaker, Hon. Uchenna Okafor had confirmed the positive status of his […]
News

Sanwo-Olu, wife task religious leaders on security, tolerance

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr. Ibijoke yesterday tasked religious leaders to continue to preach religious tolerance amongst their congregations for the continued development and sustained co-existence of the residents of the state.   The duo also urged parents and guardians to keep close tabs on activities of their children and […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: DMO resumes FGN savings bond offer next week

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Debt Management Office (DMO) yesterday announced the resumption of the Federal Government’s savings bond offer for themonth of August. Subscription for the savings bond offer was suspended in April at the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.. The offer will open on Monday, August 10, 2020 and close on Friday, August 14, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica