Middle Belt Forum demands cleansing of security forces

The Middle Forum (MBF) has charged the Federal Government to embark on an immediate cleansing of the Nigerian Army and other security forces to rid them of questionable, characters whose loyalty is not to the Nigerian state but to certain forces committed to the destruction of the country.

The request is coming on the heels of the security breach at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) during which some unknown gunmen killed two military officers and abducted one in a surprise attack on the residential quarters of the elite military institution. National President of MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus made the demand, while reacting to the recent attack on the NDA and the cold- blooded murder of about 37 persons in Yelwa Zangam community in Jos North Local Government area of Plateau State. Bitrus, who described Nigeria’s security architecture as discriminatory, alleged that the situation has opened up the security agencies to infiltration and ambush even in supposedly restricted military formations and facilities across the country.

