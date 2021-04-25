Middle Belt leader hits Buhari hard over worsening insecurity

*Says President has failed, knows whereabouts of Boko Haram

Apparently perturbed by the growing insecurity bedevilling the country, National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Bitrus Pogu at the weekend took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari accusing him of failing completely in the task of providing security to lives and property of Nigerians from the hands of Boko Haram terrorists and militant herdsmen.

Besides, the MBF leader has insisted that restructuring of the country is the only enduring panacea that could save it from total collapse.

Dr. Pogu, who spoke with journalists in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, lamented over the worsening insecurity situation ravaging every nook and cranny of the country and blamed the development on the present All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration which he said has not done much to nip the situation in the bud.

“If the Federal Government was doing much to tackle the insecurity situation in this nation, we wouldn’t be in the situation we are in.

“The situation is worse than when they (the APC goverment) came into the office and things are deteriorating to the extent that so many nationalities are fed up and they are even seeking to opt out of the commonwealth, so it means the security situation is that bad and it has become unbearable.”

He said what the Buhari-led government needs to do in order to change the narrative is by embracing what he called “commitment and seriousness” in the quest to ensuring adequate protection for the lives and property of the citizenry.

