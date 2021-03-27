Middle East spend on international leisure travel surpasses pre-COVID-19 levels by 10% in 2024

YouGov and Tourism Economics survey for ATM 2021 says 47% of total 2019 ME travel spend went on international leisure trips 37% of total ME travel budget was spent on domestic leisure travel in 2019, which will be exceeded this year Domestic & short-haul travel will lead the recovery A recent YouGov survey commissioned by Reed Exhibitions, the organiser of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2021, has revealed that the amount of money that Middle East travellers spend on international leisure travel, will begin to exceed 2019 pre-COVID-19 levels in as little as three years.

This is supported by forecast analysis carried out by Tourism Economics (TE). “This is very encouraging,” said Danielle Curtis, exhibition director, Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, which will take place in-person at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) between May16 and19.

“In 2019, spending on international leisure travel in the Middle East was significant, representing 47% of the total overall travel spend, compared with 37% spent on domestic leisure travel and 8% each on international and domestic business travel.

“In 2020, spending on international leisure travel was only 20% of the amount spent a year earlier. However, this year, spending compared with 2019, will recover to around 50%. It will increase to 75% in 2022 and 95% in 2023, until 2024, when spending in this segment will exceed pre- COVID-19 levels by 10%,” added Curtis. According to research by TE and its parent company, Oxford Economics, the vaccine rollout, pent up demand supported by high consumer savings, employment recovery and travel restrictions, will motivate the return to global economic growth of 5.6% this year, the fastest economic recovery in 40 years.

The total contribution of the travel and tourism industry in 2019 accounted for 10.4% of total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) worldwide, highlighting its importance to the global economy. In advanced economies, household savings rates have jumped from less than 10% of income prior to 2020, to a spike of 25% during lockdown, before dropping to just over 15% as restrictions were eased. In terms of vaccine rollout, although distribution maybe uneven and therefore, inhibit some destinations from welcoming tourists, many popular leisure destinations such as the UAE, US, UK, Israel, Spain and Turkey aim to have about 70% of their populations vaccinated before the end of 2021. Other measures will be necessary and are likely to be introduced in many destinations to facilitate travel recovery, such as more widespread testing.

“Leisure travel will lead the recovery, initially through domestic and short-haul travel, which peaked by as much as 85% of all overnight arrivals in the Middle East during 2020. This will gradually return to normal over the next four years at around 70%, as international travel becomes more popular and takes greater market share,” said Curtis.

