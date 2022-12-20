Politics

MiddleBelt/Southern caucus adopt APGA FCT Senatorial candidate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

 

The caucus of the Middle Belt and Southern politicians in the All Political Parties in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday adopted the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo as its candidate for the FCT Senatorial seat.

The Caucus, which also adopted Mr Chinedu Obika for the house of representatives in the AMAC/BWARI federal constituency and Mrs Joy Ohiomora for the Abaji/ Kuje / Kwali and Gwagwalada Federal Legislative Constituency, said their consideration was competence and integrity.

They also condemned the politics of bandwagon, stating that the experience of it in 2015 is not palatable.

According to them, it was bandwagon that brought many people into governance in 2015 and unfortunately they could perform.

Addressing the media in Abuja, the Chairman of the caucus, Olisa Uzoewulu (Wulus) and Dr. Abubakar Manzo secretary said: “We should stop talking parties but competence and integrity. It is competence that will deliver us

“The APc bandwagon effect in 2015 was negative to NIgerians and we don’t want bandwagon effect for Peter Obi.”

Further, they said: “We did a class analysis of the Nigerian political situation and took the informed decision that of all the presidential candidates, Peter Gregory Obi is by empirical variables one of the most qualified with the tried tested proven gift to remedy the drift and decisively resolve the intractable lingering contradictions which afflicts national governance

“We understand and appreciate the truism that the Labour Party as presently constituted does not possess the commensurate spread but the momentum of the Peter Obi national phenomenon essentially driven by the critical youth and aging strata of society with the Anointing of the Most High GOD shall deliver him as the occupant of the high office of the President of the Nigerian Nation. It shall be positive and feasible to clean up the mess from the top generated by the PDP and APC. Peter Obi is a successful Nigerian business man and his support cuts across party lines. On pain of repetition, the choice is one of the candidate and not party.”

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

2023: Umahi won’t leave uncompleted project –Commissioner

Posted on Author Interview with KENNETH OFOMA

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information, Barr. Uchenna Orji in this Interview with KENNETH OFOMA bares his mind on the multi-billion projects going on in the state and assures that the State Governor Chief David Umahi will not abandon any project before bowing out from office in 2023     Ahead of 2023 when the tenure […]
Politics

It’s too early to talk about 2023 polls – Odoh

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Prof. Bernard Odoh is a former Secretary to Ebonyi State government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in 2019. In this interview, he speaks on recent developments in the state chapter of the party, Governor Umahi’s defection and the security situation in the state, among other issues. UCHENNA INYA reports There are speculations […]
Politics

Nigeria can’t afford to abandon zoning – Dr. Dakum

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN), who is also a former Commissioner of Health in Plateau State, Dr. Patrick Dakum has stated that Nigeria cannot afford to jettison zoning now in her democratic pursuits saying it is one of those arrangements put in place to alley fears of domination […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica