MiddleBelt/Southern caucus adopt APGA FCT Senatorial candidate

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The caucus of the Middle Belt and Southern politicians in the All Political Parties in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday adopted the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo as its candidate for the FCT Senatorial seat.

The Caucus, which also adopted Mr Chinedu Obika for the house of representatives in the AMAC/BWARI federal constituency and Mrs Joy Ohiomora for the Abaji/ Kuje / Kwali and Gwagwalada Federal Legislative Constituency, said their consideration was competence and integrity.

They also condemned the politics of bandwagon, stating that the experience of it in 2015 is not palatable.

According to them, it was bandwagon that brought many people into governance in 2015 and unfortunately they could perform.

Addressing the media in Abuja, the Chairman of the caucus, Olisa Uzoewulu (Wulus) and Dr. Abubakar Manzo secretary said: “We should stop talking parties but competence and integrity. It is competence that will deliver us

“The APc bandwagon effect in 2015 was negative to NIgerians and we don’t want bandwagon effect for Peter Obi.”

Further, they said: “We did a class analysis of the Nigerian political situation and took the informed decision that of all the presidential candidates, Peter Gregory Obi is by empirical variables one of the most qualified with the tried tested proven gift to remedy the drift and decisively resolve the intractable lingering contradictions which afflicts national governance

“We understand and appreciate the truism that the Labour Party as presently constituted does not possess the commensurate spread but the momentum of the Peter Obi national phenomenon essentially driven by the critical youth and aging strata of society with the Anointing of the Most High GOD shall deliver him as the occupant of the high office of the President of the Nigerian Nation. It shall be positive and feasible to clean up the mess from the top generated by the PDP and APC. Peter Obi is a successful Nigerian business man and his support cuts across party lines. On pain of repetition, the choice is one of the candidate and not party.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...