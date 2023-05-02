Mide Martins, Afeez Owo In Battle Of Words With Colleague, Omobanke (Video)

Nollywood actress, Mide Martins and her husband, Afeez Owo clash with their colleague, Soji Alabi in an event which sparks up reactions online.

The trio was seen insulting each other in a video posted online by Soji Taiwo better known as Omobanke.

In a video that emerged on social media, Omombanke and Mide Martins are seen engaging in a battle of words as her ever-supportive husband, Afeez Owo took to his wife’s defence and quickly insults him back.

The playful video has caused a stir online among his fans.



One Jwise wrote, “Them put you for middle

One Iam shephy wrote, “And na when I dey chop pepper I con dey watch this video. Lwkmd… Oga Tia, ata ti fe pami lori ooo. He say e je a pari ija lol



One Razaq Hanis wrote, “Both of them with the bottle still no fit beat you

One Bukenzos world wrote, “It’s the eja kaparija for me