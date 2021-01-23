News Top Stories

Midnight fire guts 18 houses in Benue community

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Hundreds of people including women and children were rendered homeless and property worth millions of naira destroyed as midnight fire on Wednesday razed down over 18 houses in Akwete in Alan Council Ward of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The conflagration which started when some people were asleep spilled over to Thursday morning, destroying many thatched houses. It was also gathered that no life was, however, lost in the incident. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the fire was said to have started when some unknown persons set grasses on fire to hunt animals while the strong harmattan wind aided the rapid spread of the fire into some of the compounds. The Otukpo Local Government Chairman, Mr. George Alli, who visited the scenes of the disaster in company of the counsellor representing Alan ward in the Otukpo Legislative Assembly, James Akpala, expressed sadness over the disaster.

He said: “I heard about this unfortunate incident this morning (on Thursday) and was greatly disturbed. So I quickly said let me come here to see things for myself and sympathise with those affected by the fire incident which destroyed many properties in this very difficult time. This type of thing shouldn’t happen to anybody”

Our Reporters

