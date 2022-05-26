Midwives in Africa below 75% basic maternity, reproductive healthcare need

State of the World’s Midwifery report for 2021 shows that the global shortage of midwives stands at 900,000, with Africa experiencing the greatest need. Medical experts, however, say midwives’ contributions to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) are critical to the achievement of quality healthcare in the continent, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it is disturbing that the comparable figure of midwives for the WHO African Region is only 41 per cent and does not meet the 75 per cent of basic maternity and reproductive health care needs. The WHO expressed this concern in a message to mark the International Day of the Midwife, recently even as it designated 2022 as the International Year of the Midwife.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa,Dr. Matshidiso Moeti in a message, said the International Day of the Midwife is observed annually on May 5, making an effort to honour the work of midwives and raise awareness of the critical care that midwives provide to mothers and their newborns. She added, “The International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) was founded 100 years ago this year.

There are currently 143 Midwives’ Associations worldwide, representing 124 nations, including the Confederation of African Midwives Associations (CONAMA), which was established in 2013 “. “Midwives, who have been a vital part of African medicine for years, are the front-line caregivers and the backbone of the continent’s maternity and child health care.

They provide prenatal, intrapartum, and postpartum care, as well as family planning services and breast and cervical cancer screenings, to women during their pregnancy and childbirth. They can also provide basic emergency obstetric care in an emergency “With estimates that midwives meet 75 per cent of basic maternity and reproductive health care needs, it is disturbing that the comparable statistic for the WHO African Region is only 41 per cent.” “According to the WHO, ICM, and UNFPA’s 2021 State of the World’s Midwifery report, the global shortage of midwives stands at 900,000, with Africa experiencing the greatest need.”

With estimates that midwives meet 75 percent of basic maternity and reproductive health care needs, it is disturbing that the comparable statistic for the WHO African Region is “Only 41 per cent.” “Midwives have a critical role in the prevention of maternal and neonatal fatalities, as well as stillbirths. According to the analysis, significant investment in midwifery might save 4.3 million lives each year by 2035. This is especially important for the WHO African Region, which records approximately 196 000 maternal fatalities every year, as well as the deaths of one million babies younger than one month.”

“Unfortunately, if current trends continue, only 300,000 midwifery positions are projected to be produced in low-income nations, with a million midwives needed by 2030. “Midwives’ contributions to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) cannot be underestimated. For decades, midwives have been improving the primary health care by serving as a vital link between women and the health system, making pregnancy and childbirth safer and more secure.

“Midwives have the capacity to perform a wide range of clinical interventions when fully integrated into the health care system and with the required enabling support, therefore contributing to broader health goals. These include improving primary care, addressing sexual and reproductive rights, encouraging self-care interventions, and empowering women.

“As the WHO Regional Office for Africa, we are collaborating closely with our member states to enhance the quality of maternal and reproductive care.” We are assisting in the creation and implementation of national policies to reduce unnecessary maternal and newborn sickness and mortality by 2030, as well as to improve every mother’s experience of care.” “Despite tremendous success in Africa in reducing unnecessary fatalities associated with pregnancy, delivery, and the postpartum period, service disruption caused by the COVID- 19 response is simply one of several difficulties that persist.”

“Governments and partners must significantly enhance investment in midwife education, recruitment, deployment, retention, and protection.” This is critical if African countries are able to expand maternal service coverage and quality while also responding properly to health emergencies.” “During the pandemic, stricter procedures in maternal and newborn care were implemented to reduce the danger of cross-infection.”

WHO created technical recommendations for nations to guarantee continuity of important sexual, reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child, and adolescent health services, while safeguarding and supporting midwives, in conjunction with UNICEF and UNFPA”. “Moreover, WHO pushes for the implementation of measures to address sexual harassment and foster a safe and respected work environment for midwives and other health workers.” “On the International Midwifery Day, I implore the government, academic institutions, civil society, and partners to invest in midwifery education, recruiting, regulation, and protection. Investment in increasing the number of midwives in Africa will benefit health, gender equality, and inclusive economic growth.” “Let us give these important and cost-effective components to highquality maternal care the attention they deserve.”

