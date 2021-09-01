Migrants are caged, organs harvested in Libya, says NAPTIP

The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking inPersons(NAPTIP), Senator Basheer Garba Muhammed, has said that a farm has been discovered in Libya where black African migrantsareallegedly keptin cages like animals and their organs like eyes, kidneys and lungsharvestedtoservicethe medical needs of Europe. He stated this while meeting with the Governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Umar Ganduje on Monday. His words: “The problems of human trafficking and irregular migration have become a national and international concern.

A large number of Nigerians are trapped in sexual and labour exploitation in various African and European countries. Additionally, hundreds continue to die in transit along the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea. “Last year reports emerged abouthumanfarms insomepartsof Libyawhere black African migrants are allegedly kept in cages like animals and organs like eyes, kidneys and lungs are harvested to service the medical needs of Europe.”

Muhammedrevealedthat KanoStateishighlyendemic in the statistics of rescue of victimsof humantrafficking as well as arrest and prosecu-tion of offenders. Muhammed further said: “You may wish to note that from inception to date, NAPTIP has rescued a total of 16,277 victims of human trafficking, out of which 14,474 are Nigerians and 1,287 are from Kano State. This makes Kano State the most endemic state to human trafficking in Northern Nigeria and the second in the country according to the States Vulnerability Index Analysis.

In the same vein, outof thetotalof 482convicted persons by the Agency frominception, 110werefrom Kano Zonal Command, representing the highest in the country.” Muhammed explained that NAPTIP was also worried about the ugly trend of the trafficking of young Nigerian women to the Middle East, who are mostly from Kano and neighbouring states. According to him, in the last 10 days, NAPTIP had successfully rescued 104 victims.

He mentioned that the Kano Command, in the last two months has successfully rescued another set of 12 Kano indigenes in Agadez, Niger Republic, who were victims of child labour and had since been successfully rehabilitated and re-united with their families in Kano. “The challenges ahead of us are quite enormous. New initiatives must be developed for ensuring adequate resources for the rehabilitation of returnee victims of human trafficking and irregular migration in order to mitigate both menaces.

