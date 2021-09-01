Metro & Crime

Migrants are caged, organs harvested in Libya, says NAPTIP

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking inPersons(NAPTIP), Senator Basheer Garba Muhammed, has said that a farm has been discovered in Libya where black African migrantsareallegedly keptin cages like animals and their organs like eyes, kidneys and lungsharvestedtoservicethe medical needs of Europe. He stated this while meeting with the Governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Umar Ganduje on Monday. His words: “The problems of human trafficking and irregular migration have become a national and international concern.

A large number of Nigerians are trapped in sexual and labour exploitation in various African and European countries. Additionally, hundreds continue to die in transit along the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea. “Last year reports emerged abouthumanfarms insomepartsof Libyawhere black African migrants are allegedly kept in cages like animals and organs like eyes, kidneys and lungs are harvested to service the medical needs of Europe.”

Muhammedrevealedthat KanoStateishighlyendemic in the statistics of rescue of victimsof humantrafficking as well as arrest and prosecu-tion of offenders. Muhammed further said: “You may wish to note that from inception to date, NAPTIP has rescued a total of 16,277 victims of human trafficking, out of which 14,474 are Nigerians and 1,287 are from Kano State. This makes Kano State the most endemic state to human trafficking in Northern Nigeria and the second in the country according to the States Vulnerability Index Analysis.

In the same vein, outof thetotalof 482convicted persons by the Agency frominception, 110werefrom Kano Zonal Command, representing the highest in the country.” Muhammed explained that NAPTIP was also worried about the ugly trend of the trafficking of young Nigerian women to the Middle East, who are mostly from Kano and neighbouring states. According to him, in the last 10 days, NAPTIP had successfully rescued 104 victims.

He mentioned that the Kano Command, in the last two months has successfully rescued another set of 12 Kano indigenes in Agadez, Niger Republic, who were victims of child labour and had since been successfully rehabilitated and re-united with their families in Kano. “The challenges ahead of us are quite enormous. New initiatives must be developed for ensuring adequate resources for the rehabilitation of returnee victims of human trafficking and irregular migration in order to mitigate both menaces.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Problems of Niger Delta are multi ferrous – INC President.

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The National President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Professor Benjamin Okaba has said that the problems facing the people of the Niger Delta  were multi ferrous and must be dealt with in such matter. He therefore called on all to look for a way to deal with these issues that question the people’s existence. Speaking […]
Metro & Crime

Attack on IPOB, extra-judicial killing, says Igbo group

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

  An Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Nzuko Umunna, has described the clash between members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and security agents on Sunday at Emene, Enugu State, as extra-judicial killings.   The position of the group was made known in a statement issued by its Coordinator, Ngozi Odumuko, and the , Paschal Mbanefor. […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

#EndSARS: Thugs unleash terror on protesters in Lagos

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Chukwu David, Caleb Onwe, Muritala Ayinla, Uchenna Inya, Cajetan Mamta and Dominic Adewole

Govt not behind attack –Commissioner Demonstrators barricade National Assembly FCTA bans streets protests in Abuja Lawyers, students, artists join protests in Delta, Edo, Ebonyi Again, violence erupted in Lagos yesterday as armed thugs unleashed mayhem on the ‘End SARS’ protesters. The attack occurred at Alausa, the seat of the Lagos State government. This led to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica