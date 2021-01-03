Mikano to roll out gas, electric vehicles in Nigeria

Mikano Motors, a subsidiary of Mikano International Limited, said plans are in top gear for the commence sale of gas and electric cars in Nigeria soonest. However, the company wants the Federal Government to create the enabling environment and legal backing.

Similarly, it is seeking legislation that will protect local assemblers against importation that is taking chunks of the nation’s automotive market share, according to a recent statement by the company’s Public Relation Officer, David Fakuade. Mikano Motors’ General Manager, Mr. Ali Salman, was quoted in the statement to have said that Nigeria’s auto market would compete favourably with global brands if given the right support.

He said: “The Nigerian auto industry shall effectively compete in the entire African automobile market if the right policies are made by the government.” The automaker also celebrated the launch of its locally assembled Geely EC7 Sedan and Geely X7 Crossover into the Nigerian automotive market.

It had earlier acquired the sole franchise of Geely auto brand in Nigeria, signing an exclusive partnership with the Chinese manufacturer in October. Salman said that the local assemblage of the Geely automobile brand would boost the nation’s economy via job creation.

He further said: “Although Mikano has always been known as a service provider in many aspects, including power, steel and medical, our decision to invest in the automotive sector was motivated by our belief that Nigeria deserved a better transportation experience, rather than being a dumping area for second-hand cars with no history, no warranty and no spare parts.

“Therefore, we chose to assemble and ultimately manufacture a top-quality automotive brand to create jobs for the youths, help stimulate the nation’s economy and further support Nigerian families with most comfortable and affordable means of transportation.” According to him, the current Geely auto brand is entirely different from the former Geely cars Nigerians used to know. “This current Geely auto brand,” he pointed out, “is a meeting point for the latest automobile technology and modern science.”

Like this: Like Loading...