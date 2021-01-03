Business

Mikano to roll out gas, electric vehicles in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Mikano Motors, a subsidiary of Mikano International Limited, said plans are in top gear for the commence sale of gas and electric cars in Nigeria soonest. However, the company wants the Federal Government to create the enabling environment and legal backing.

Similarly, it is seeking legislation that will protect local assemblers against importation that is taking chunks of the nation’s automotive market share, according to a recent statement by the company’s Public Relation Officer, David Fakuade. Mikano Motors’ General Manager, Mr. Ali Salman, was quoted in the statement to have said that Nigeria’s auto market would compete favourably with global brands if given the right support.

He said: “The Nigerian auto industry shall effectively compete in the entire African automobile market if the right policies are made by the government.” The automaker also celebrated the launch of its locally assembled Geely EC7 Sedan and Geely X7 Crossover into the Nigerian automotive market.

It had earlier acquired the sole franchise of Geely auto brand in Nigeria, signing an exclusive partnership with the Chinese manufacturer in October. Salman said that the local assemblage of the Geely automobile brand would boost the nation’s economy via job creation.

He further said: “Although Mikano has always been known as a service provider in many aspects, including power, steel and medical, our decision to invest in the automotive sector was motivated by our belief that Nigeria deserved a better transportation experience, rather than being a dumping area for second-hand cars with no history, no warranty and no spare parts.

“Therefore, we chose to assemble and ultimately manufacture a top-quality automotive brand to create jobs for the youths, help stimulate the nation’s economy and further support Nigerian families with most comfortable and affordable means of transportation.” According to him, the current Geely auto brand is entirely different from the former Geely cars Nigerians used to know. “This current Geely auto brand,” he pointed out, “is a meeting point for the latest automobile technology and modern science.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Shell may permanently shut Louisiana refinery next week

Posted on Author Reporter

  Royal Dutch Shell PLC may begin the permanent shutdown of its 211,146 barrel-per-day Convent, Louisiana, refinery early next week, people familiar with plant operations said on Monday. Shell announced on November 5 the refinery, located 57 miles (92 km) west of New Orleans, was to close after the company failed to find a buyer […]
Business

DMO, NSE highlight opportunities in fixed income market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the Debt Management Office (DMO) and other market analysts have listed some benefits for investors in fixed income market. In line with its commitment to further enhance the capacity of capital market players across available asset classes, NSE at the weekend hosted a two-day webinar on fixed income.   The […]
Business

EdoJobs set to train 10,000 youths on tech innovation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Government through the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in conjunction with Songhai Labs Cameroon has rolled out technology innovation and capacity building opportunities that would benefit not less than 10,000 youths in the state to drive inclusive growth. Managing Director of Edo- Jobs, Ukinebo Dare, said that the partnership was aimed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica