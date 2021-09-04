MIKE BALOGUN: COVID-19 pandemic brought new opportunities for Nigerian tourism

Michael Balogun is the founder and chief executive officer of Xtrm Tours 2 Nigeria Limited, he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on tourism business in Nigeria

Background

Michael Balogun, founder and chief executive officer of Xtrm Tours 2 Nigeria Limited, which is the brand name of Tour2Nigeria, a multi award winning domestic tour firm based in Lagos, is a passionate and devoted tour operator when it comes to the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism, which he says is a lifetime commitment for him. With an experience in banking and finance, he started first as ‘‘the business development manager for a Bureau de Change, when I first relocated to Nigeria from the United Kingdom in 2008,’’ he said. Later on, ‘‘I had a two year contract at the British Council before I started my company in 2012, and officially registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission on May 12, 2014. Working in both sectors before my tourism journey was quite an experience and a template that would help me thrive in the tourism sector.’’

Motivation

Since signing for tourism in 2012 he has never looked back but rather kept digging his feet deeper and deeper into the sector, which for him was not just a business interest only but something that he has always delighted himself in, a factor that made it almost naturally for him to delve into comfortably. ‘‘Anyone who knew me growing up would easily tell you I was one who loved adventure and road trips, and while living in the UK, it became more of a hobby for me to travel every weekend to discover new destinations,’’ he said of his interest in tourism. Adding that: ‘‘I love to travel and to discover new cultures and see landmarks.

One day while window shopping in central London, something struck me looking at tourists and people of different nationalities going up and down, some taking pictures with the famous iconic red phone booths and even on the double decker (Hop on and off) tour bus.

I told myself all this can be replicated back home in Nigeria and I knew there and then I must find a way to make this work.’’ His digging his feet deeper into the sector, he said was further ignited by other factors as he revealed that: ‘‘Truth be told, I knew if I wasn’t going to be a pilot it had to be this, I have loved travelling from a tender age, and from movies and television programmes of different countries and television shows like the award winning couple, Ambassador Nneka and Moses Isaac of Goge Africa, made me fall in love with the tourism world.

‘‘They were a huge influence to the passion I have developed for this industry. They were the only ones I can even remember growing up as regards anything on television showcasing domestic tourism in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. I will forever be grateful to them.

‘‘As a young man growing up in a family owned business, Bena Farms Nigeria Limited, I had an early experience in the customer relationship world, and this laid the foundation for customer centric domestic tour packaging company. You have to be a people person, friendly, have a good sense of humour and patience to be a tour operator. A tour operator don’t have mood swing days, you must have a smile every time you set out to work.’’

What does it mean to be a tour operator?

A tour operator in a layman’s definition is someone that puts together an experience or a tour to a destination. A tour operator is like your travel concierge who put together travel itineraries for a group of people or for individuals. The activities include flight bookings, hotel accommodation, ground transfers and airport pickup and drop off, down to the tour activities. Basically, a tour operator makes your travelling seamless and memorable.

What was your first ever organised tour package like?

My very first tour was a group of 20 friends and our very first inaugural destination was the famous Kalakuta Museum, the last official residence of the Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. It was an emotional one as we had one of the sons, Kunle Kuti, who also is my friend, as the tour guide and he told stories of what life was back then with Fela living in the building with all the band boys and the wives as well.

How challenging was this first encounter and the lessons your learnt?

I should say I had a beginner’s luck so to say as it went well without any glitch whatsoever and I won’t forget the smiles and positive feedback after the tour. This was the birth of something new in the tourism industry.

What informed your decision to be domestic tourism operator?

Having lived in the UK for years and seeing how they have made tourism, hospitality and retail as o n e o f their revenue generating products, I knew Nigeria too can be sold with our art, culture heritage and our breathtaking destinations as well as historical landmarks. Nigeria is blessed with so much, if well packaged, branded and promoted effectively, Nigeria will become the biggest tourism hub in Sub-Saharan Africa.

What informed the naming of your company as ‘tour2nigeria?

Tour2Nigeria was borne out of sheer passion for the country and after so much brainstorming trying to get a perfect fit I knew it had to be this. I wanted a brand name that sells Nigeria and gives a lasting impression. Take a Tour2Nigeria.

Would you say Nigeria is truly a tourist destination yet?

Nigeria is truly a tourist destination, with our lovely weather and all the mix, culture, history, destinations, landmarks, heritage sites and food, you cannot but agree we have everything any tourist would love to experience. We have hiking trails both in the Southwest and North Central. You can have any form of activities according to your taste.

What are some of the challenges you contend with on your tour operation business?

To be honest, apart from the road infrastructure and with the COVID -19 restricting inbound tourism, there are really no challenges as such. Funding could help scale up our business as well.

How easy it is selling your tour packages?

With the social media platforms readily available now compared to the days you physically have to go from door to door giving out flyers and pasting posters on the wall. Now with a click on a button on some of this social media you can get your adverts in front of a million users. Using the social media has made it easier to get the visibility our brand deserves.

What are some of the incentives you offer your clients?

Some of the i n -centives we offer our clients include professional and quality service delivery, souvenirs, personalised service and we work with our client’s budget.

How were you able to cope with COVID -19 in your business?

COVID – 19 pandemic had a huge impact on the travel and tourism industry, and yes, it also brought about new opportunities to the industry. For us already at Tour2Nigeria we have started a new project leaning more on latest innovations to sell and promote tourism in Nigeria at half the cost of our tour packages. Just the same way Netflix came to replace the culture of going to the cinema during the lockdown, zoom taking over physical meetings and people working remotely from home. So now it’s a new dawn for tourism.

We seen a lot of youths coming into tourism business especially tour operation, what do you think has given rise to this?

Travel and tourism has been a very lucrative business and with the demographics of the youth increasing over the last 10 years and you find out this youthful generations are the ones travelling and seeking new horizons to discover, makes it such an appealing opportunity for the youths to enter this industry and don’t forget they are the new social media warriors. So for them the social media has made it easy for them to become entrepreneurs in every right.

What is your advice to this arm of aspiring youths who want to have a foothold in tourism?

My advice for the youth trying to venture into this sector is first find out if this is their passion and they have the willpower. Let them be intentional about their actions as well.

What do you consider some of the highest selling points of interest in Nigeria?

I should say some of the highest selling attractions in Nigeria are Obudu Mountain Resort in Cross River State, Osun Osogbo Cultural Festival in Osun State, Olumo Rock in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Badagry, Jara Beach Resort in Eleko, Inagbe Grand Resort, La Campaigne Tropicana Beach Resort and Epe Resort, all in Lagos State, Akwa Ibom State as well as some of the landmark beaches.

As a tour operator, which attraction appeal to you most?

Badagry town in Lagos State is one destination that I hold dear to my heart, as small as the fishing community look, it holds so much history and memories. The story of the dark era of slave trade and the activities of the first missionary are amazing.

How fulfilled are you as a tour operator?

I am more than fulfilled and the joy to showcase our beautiful country to the rest of the world makes it more fulfilling for me.

Any regrets?

None whatsoever, as any regrets must have been a learning curve for me.

