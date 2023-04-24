Mike Bamiloye Sends Strong Message To Nigerian Ladies

Following the continued rate of divorce among young couples across the country, veteran Nigerian gospel filmmaker and actor, Mike Bamiloye has taken to his Instagram page to pen down a strong message to Nigerian ladies.

The 63-year-old father of four while lamenting the spate at which young ladies leave their marriages said that most ladies took all their time to prepare for their wedding day and are not prepared for marriage itself.

Speaking on Monday, the founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries argued that some ladies cannot cook and pray but are interested in getting married.

He wondered how they would overcome the attack of the enemies in their marriages if they are unable to pray.

He stated that so many ladies, even at age 28, are not wife material as they cannot cook and are used to eating fast foods and other.

He wrote, ‘’RED FLAG ALONG THE WAY, “I am so afraid of the Youths of this Generation. Many are not Prepared enough to enter into Marriage.

“Many are very Shallow in their knowledge of Marriage. They Prepare more for the Wedding Day than for Marriage Life. No Deep studies on what Marriage Entails.

“They are too hasty and not Ready to Sit down and Learn the Principles of Marital Life. Many Ladies are not qualified to be wives even at 28. They Can’t cook properly.

“They are used to Fast Food at the Eateries, and Ice Cream and Indomie and Spaghetti plus boiled Eggs and Titus, and they spend six months studying the wedding Gowns and the accessories for the Bridal Trails.

“AND THEY WANT TO MARRY. My Dear Sister is 26, but she is still not yet a Wife Material. But she is Beautiful, But she can not cook. She is not Spiritually Strong in Prayers. And she has a shallow knowledge of the Word of God.

“How would she withstand the spiritual challenges that come against every home now? How would she take her stand in the Word of God against every wile of the Devil that blows against every Christian Home now? Too materialistic and have very little knowledge of Home Management.

“The Other time a friend of hers was going to her husband’s house, She went with a big BOOK OF COOKERY, which was published in the UK. Unfortunately, there were no Recipes for the cooking of Nigerian food.

“Then I was told she downloaded some Applications on her Android phone on How To Cook. She spent several months preparing for her Wedding Day.”