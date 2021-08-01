Body & Soul

Mike Ezuruonye, AY, Erica, Zubby Michael, Others star in ‘Bitter Rain’

Come August 13, an adventure movie, ‘Bitter Rain’, from the stable of Production Company, Wonderkind Media, will start screening in cinemas across Nigeria.

 

The film boasts of a power cast that includes Mike Ezuoronye, Zubby Micheal, Alex Ekubo, AY Makun, Erica Nlewedim, Efe Irele, Stan Nze, and a host of others.

 

‘Bitter Rain’ which is produced by Hannah Celestina Nwasor, Creative Director of Wonderkind Media and veteran Producer Darlington Abuda, is Directed by Toka Mcbaror. Scripted by Nwasor, ‘Bitter Rain’ tells the story of a group of individuals from the city; a journalist eager to find the truth and an adventure-seeking couple who converge at a mystical celebration in the distant town of Ahaba, leading to a rollercoaster of events that will leave viewers glued to their seats.

 

It also follows the sitting powerful, fierce, secretive, yet troubled King of Ahaba (Mike Ezuruonye), who leaves no stone unturned in his quest to stop his 40th Bitter Rain.

 

“Filmmaking in Nigeria has gone beyond basic shooting to putting together movies that pique the imaginations of viewers, qualities that Wonderkind Media stands for,” Nwasor says.

 

The executive producer, Business Magnate Henry Okpobe of Vickhen Dynamics, noted; “From the moment I saw the story, I knew I wanted to be a part of it.

 

It is unique and captivating.” Also speaking one of the Producers of the movie, Darlington Abuda said that ‘The Bitter Rain’ is a movie in a class of its own as it defiles all the challenges of movie making in Nigeria. From the scripting to the casting and then the shooting, we made sure to engage only the best hands.

 

Director of the flick, Toka Mcbaror, is known for pulling world-class productions and this has come to play in ‘Bitter Rain’. The movie promises to deliver on the best cinematic experience to Nigerians and film lovers across the world,” he said. Shot in Delta State, ‘Bitter Rain’ will Premiere to a select audience come August

