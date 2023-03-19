Mike Igini: Survival of democracy depends on INEC, security agencies, judiciary

Mike Igini is a former Resident Electoral Commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). In this interview monitored on Channels TV, he speaks on the controversial issues surrounding the February 25th Presidential election, the role of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) in the elections, as well as why Nigerians should participate more in elections

Before the February 25 elections, trust, and hope were high on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Bimodal Voters Accreditation System BVAS, but after, reaction wasn’t the same. Where does the result of this election leave us now?

For one year, we campaigned on the basis of the 2022 Electoral Act, INEC processes and procedures to bring credible elections to our country. For over 30 years I’ve been on this path. My votary has always been due process. And after the first election, I’ve not spoken to anybody.

I’ve received over 2,500 messages, all making inquiries from those within our country here and those from abroad asking me so many questions, but just one major question bothering on the fact that I campaigned on the BVAS. I spoke about the process and procedure. They’re very right. It’s true that I said everything on the basis of the law as contained in section 60, section 64, and Clause 38, the basic ABC of the process.

I spoke on all of that. I did that without being paid. The question people have been asking is how come the election that attracted the highest attention in our history, on that day, what I said did not happen with respect to the Presidential election? Now, that I have not spoken for this long was because I also needed an answer. For the information of everybody out there, I left INEC since August last year.

I had the opportunity to accept numerous consultancy offers from politicians in our country. But I said no, having been part of a team that designed this process that the best thing is to remain neutral. After all, if I were to accept those offers, what I was not given as a severance package which is just N5 million, I would have got that 10 times. The issue relating to the nonupload of the presidential election result has now overshadowed every positive of the BVAS that remains a game changer. So generally on why that did not happen as you’ve asked like many other Nigerians were sending messages to me and I said my education ended on the 24th of February.

The issue of why that did not happen will be the duty of the commission. I wasn’t part of the implementation. So, they should answer because good laws and innovations are not self-executory. It requires people to do that. Right now, that matter is now before the Judiciary. It’s not the court that’ll decide. It’s a subjudice for me as a lawyer to delve into that. But Nigerians know me that when it matters most, I’ll speak on any subject matter because I fought for democracy.

With what the Commission is saying and the answer you were seeking, can you tell us if you’re satisfied?

I’m saying that up till this moment, I don’t have the answer to that. I don’t have the answer. It’s the Commission that should answer that. Unfortunately somehow, they’ll also be circumscribed at this point in time because people are already in the tribunal. It’s now the judiciary as I’ve said over again that three agencies are key out of the three I identified in previous interviews to ensure a successful election. I said that INEC has to be in the driver’s seat and remain in the driver’s seat as the only body saddled with constitutional responsibility to midwife democratic elections in our country. Number two is security which is very key and the third is the judiciary. The trinity of these three institutions will determine if the institution representing democracy will have a hopeful future in our country.

Is the wrong notion people now have about the BVAS now the case of throwing away the baby with bath water?

Absolutely, because the presidential election was the most coveted election and people who came back from different parts of the world said that the only reason that brought them back to Nigeria was that I educated them on this. But at the end of the day, some of them did not even vote because of the activities of some extra-constitutional actors that prevented them from voting. Now, the point I’m making about the BVAS is that what happened during the election has overshadowed the huge positives understandably that BVAS has brought. However, we need to separate two things here. We need to separate the BVAS and the failure to use it. It’s not true that the BVAS have failed. On the account of the fact that I have not got the explanation of what happened, I didn’t want to speak on this matter but because I am now hearing, Nigerians are sending messages that they’ll not participate in the governorship election because the BVAS failed. So, I said no. Remember that during my campaigns about BVAS, I said that BVAS has been used for five elections. It was used for the Edo State Governorship election, Anambra State, Ekiti State, Osun etc. All those who have been posting results, did they see any candidate produce millions as it was before from his home state? It didn’t happen. If not for BVAS who would have known that an Okada Rider without a godfather could win an election? If not for the BVAS the Senate would have remained an automatic retirement home for governors who have spent their final term and don’t have the right to contest for senatorial elections. BVAS has brought sanity to the polling units which before now, at the end of the poll there’ll be an organized crime called sharing of ‘unused ballots’ by fraudulent parties. BVAS has ended from Abia to Zamfara. I will use three LGA from three Senatorial Zones in Delta State to give examples of what it used to be before the era of BVAS. In Delta for instance, although I’m doing a comprehensive compilation at the moment of where BVAS has ensured that there are realistic figures, not those landslides we used to hear before. I said previously that there are no more inheritable votes anymore. So, back to Delta analysis, I’m an Uhrobo man in Delta and I pick Ethiope West Local Government Area. In 2019, they posted over 40 something thousand. But in 2023 it was just five thousand because nobody could write figures anymore. In Warri South West LGA which produced 139,000 and more votes in 2019, in 2023, they only produced 3, 000 plus. That’s the effect of BVAS and the same thing happened in Delta North Senatorial Zone. All we’ve been doing is to ensure that those who win elections are determined conclusively at the polling units and the last point of collation without having to go to court. The tribunal or court should not be the final decider of who governs our country because from where we’re now, it’s after INEC, the court. Since I came to the Commission for the past 10 years I’ve been saying my experience of what happened in Imo State in 2011 and 2015 because in Imo State I’ve always been the one to complete the governorship election in Imo State in 2011 and 2015. Then I discovered that the returning officers do not know how to interpret what is required to be declared a governor in each state and this is happening all over the country. I discovered they don’t know what’s required. They don’t know how to interpret that to be declared a governor of each state, what requirement of two-thirds is required in how many LGAs? They don’t know how many LGAs a candidate should score 25 per cent to be declared winner. In my research which I’ve tabulated only 12 states in Nigeria have what is called an even number. Jigawa has 27 LGAs, Imo has 27 LGAs and two-thirds of 27 gives you 18 and we have no problem with that. Two weeks before the presidential election, I reminded that a returning officer must be guided on this, because there are several states that when you compute twothirds it doesn’t give you an even number. Once returning officers are not guided, politicians will give them money to just declare them winners and let people go to court. So we must end the business of tribunals in our country.

This is the first time I’m showing this approximation and I’ve not applied it anywhere before because I wanted the Commission to speak on it. I’m only talking about it. Two-third of the 44 LGAs in Kano will give you 29.3. The question now is can you fractionalise a local government that you need to score 29 and a half?

You know it’s not possible. So are we taking the upper limit or the lower limit for those that are good in mathematics? The simple routine is that if it’s less than point five, you can approximate down. That’s why you now have in that Kano is 29. If you interpret Section 179 Sub-Section 2 it gives you all these uneven numbers. So, on election day, a returning officer who doesn’t know this can be pushed around unlike me who already had the experience on what it should be considering my experience in Imo and other places I’ve worked.

Is the explanation INEC provided about IREV on Sunday after the 25th Feb election not sufficient to you?

If it were, people would not be asking questions. This is where investigative journalism is needed. If that explanation was helpful, we would not be here. However, it’s easier to destroy than to build. I spent 10 years in INEC and one of the things I’ve seen going wrong now is the failure to explain as soon as possible even on things that are not true about the commission.

If you’re to rate this system, how well will you say it has suited our reality?

The whole design of the BVAS was to take into account the election- day realities of Nigerians over the years. Particularly, you saw what happened with the card readers, and how they were sabotaged. Regrettably, the judiciary elevated ordinary analogue hardcopy registers over and above a card reader that was designed to check about the issue of one person one vote; it became a tragedy. Now, if you look at the BVAS, it was designed on the account of what we’ve witnessed in 2011, 2015 and 2019. Remember that before now we used to have separate periods for accreditation and separate periods for voting but BVAS merged everything together. Because of the human agency, and the compromise, it was decided that we should have both online and offline uploads. That’s if there’s no network you’ll do offline. One of the benefits of BVAS is that when people were unable to transmit the presidential election results, they did it offline and by the time the server came up, all those offline results came up because they said they had a server problem. Again, the first benefit of BVAS is that there’s now auditory, there’s now digital evidence of what happened in the 176,606 polling units. The image from form EC8A that was taken not only by INEC officials, not only the duplicate given to party agents but by voters themselves. That would not have happened if we were still in the old method. I’m saying that Nigerians must not give up. The ill of a democracy can be cured by another democracy.

Almost three weeks after the election, only 166,411 results (94 per cent) have been uploaded; the BVAS can’t be tagged successful with all this. Why the delay?

I didn’t expect it to take this long and that’s one of the explanations the commission needs to give. But I need to make one very quick observation. In some of the places where elections didn’t take place, in some places where it was cancelled and where the BVAS was not used at all the Commission needed to communicate. We heard that there were places where elections were disrupted. So this is where the Commission needed to come out and inform the people about what really happened. That absence of information is what is creating more crises.

Are you ruling out foul play and do you think the LP can prove over-voting or under-reported votes?

The reason why I’m here is that since I’ve taken time to educate Nigerians on what to expect and after the whole thing now, confidence is low. I have to say a few things within the limit of what I should be able to say given that people are already in court over the matter. What is undeniable and even the commission has acknowledged that the uploading of results for the presidential election didn’t come as contained in the law. Now, these are the issues the Presidential election tribunal will have to deal with. In the best of our tradition, it’s for me not to go extensively with what I’ve said with respect to that. I could have kept quiet, but that would be disdainful of Nigerian people because I did the same about Card Reader. The judiciary will now have to stand tall and deal with the matter the way it should be dealt with to the satisfaction of the Nigerian people.

What lessons should we learn and what assurance should INEC give to Nigerians now?

It’s left for the commission to continue to speak, to engage Nigerian people about what it wants to do ad keeping to those promises. My message to Nigerians is that if they had not participated in the last election to the extent that there’s a result now, a lot would have happened. They must remember that the forthcoming election is a local election and it is far more important.

For me, I have more worries about the forthcoming election because it’ll be more challenging than the presidential election. So, beyond the party agents, citizens should take the picture of the results in each polling unit. It should be noted that where BVAS was not used, everything there will be cancelled. Some provisions that were not mentioned before, I’m preparing my letter to the President of the Court of Appeal because there are some provisions which I’ve told people over the years that I’ll later mention. Now is the time.

I’ll send that letter to the President of the Court of Appeal to specifically bring to the attention of the judges’ certain provisions that are contained in the Act that we deliberately for the good of our country put in there as a key that will serve against those who have done something undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

