Sports

Mike Tyson’s comeback fight postponed

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson’s exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. has been moved to November.
The bout was originally set for next month.
But in a statement, promotional company Triller confirmed the fight would now take place on November 28 in Los Angeles, to coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
“Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history.
“This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I’m coming full force,” Tyson, 54, said in reaction.
Jones, the 51-year-old who won world titles in four weight classes, also welcomed the change of date.
“I’m ready and I stay ready, November 28th is gonna be epic,” Jones said.
Tyson retired from boxing in 2005 after a career that spanned two decades.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Sanchez is joining Inter, Ole confirms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will join Inter Milan on a permanent deal. Talks have been progressing on a deal which is thought will see Sanchez leave United on a free transfer. The 31-year-old has been at Inter on loan since August 2019 with United still paying a large […]
Sports

Obagoal joins Shanghai, replaces Ighalo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nigeria forward, Obafemi Martins, has teamed up with Chinese top club, Shanghai Shenhua, as a replacement for Odion Ighalo, who is currently on loan at Manchester United. The former inter Milan star returned to the Chinese Super League side for a second stint after playing for them between 2016 and 2018. With Ighalo’s loan deal […]
Sports

COVID-19: NPFL Clubs want 2019/2020 season to end

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

S eventeen out of the 20 clubs competing for honours in the Nigeria Professional Football League have voted that the 2019/2020 season should come to an end amidst the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the entire world.     The decision was reached after a meeting of the representatives of the 17 cubs on Sunday with two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: