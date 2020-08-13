Sports

Mikel denies link with Biafra agitation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Super Eagles skipper, Mikel Obi, has denied reports in some sections of the media (not New Telegraph) linking him to the Biafra agitation in Nigeria. According to news published last month, it was reported that the former Chelsea midfielder stated that Biafra is what Nigeria needs and not an Igbo president but Mikel called the reports dumb and malicious. Speaking to AOIFootball. com, a shocked Mikel, who is currently enjoying time away from football with his family, stated that he has never been involved in the politics of Nigeria and that he would never do anything to jeopardize the peace of Nigeria.

“I was as shocked as you are to see the video that I supported a Biafra government,” he said. “I never spoke to anybody about such and would never get myself involved with such things, especially matters that have to do with the politics of the country. “I’m fully focused on what has made me who I’m today (football); it’s been a very tough season and I’m just enjoying time with family and focusing on the next step for my career.” The 91 times capped Eagle further urged his fans to always maintain the peace of the country and desist from fake news. The midfielder, who is currently without a club, has been linked with a move to several clubs across Europe and South America but said he is carefully accessing his options before deciding on where next to play his football.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Man City oust Madrid as Lyon down Juve

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City reached the Champions League quarter-finals after knocking out record 13-time winners Real Madrid. Leading 2-1 from the first leg, City extended their aggregate lead through Raheem Sterling’s close-range finish after Raphael Varane’s mistake, reports the BBC. Karim Benzema equalised on the night with a header but Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus made it 4-2 on […]
Sports

EPL: Salah scores brace as Liverpool down Brighton, Man City thump Magpies

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Burnley, Sheffield Utd Liverpool continued their relentless pursuit of a Premier League points record with victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium. The newly-crowned champions looked on course to secure three more points with ease when they went two up inside eight minutes as Brighton, with sights set on Premier League safety, made […]
Sports

Basketball: Nigerian centre, Michael Ojo, dies in Serbia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian basketball player Michael Ojo died of a heart attack during an individual training session in the Serbian capital on Friday, his former club Red Star Belgrade said in a statement on its official website. “It is with great sadness we hereby inform the public that our former centre Michael Ojo passed away at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: