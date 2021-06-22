Mikel dines with Olympics-bound athletes, charges them to go for gold

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has charged Nigeria’s track and field team to the delayed 2020 Olympic Games to aim high for the gold medals on offer in their respective events.

The Chelsea of England legend made the charge Sunday evening at the Southern Sun Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos where he dined with some of the athletes who have qualified to represent Nigeria at the quadrennial games.

”I am happy to be in the midst of you guys,” the retired national team captain said.

“I know you are going to a major tournament which I have been to and I know what it takes to be there and to compete there and to try to win something for our great nation.

”It’s my pleasure to be here tonight to wish you guys all the best and hopefully, you will bring back all the gold medals at the Olympics.

”So when you guys come back, we will celebrate with you, cheer with and I wish you guys all the very best and good luck.”

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, hosted the track and field athletes to the dinner to thank them for making the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Olympic Trials a huge success.

