Mikel joins Kuwait Sports Club

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has joined Kuwait Sports Club for what looks like his last pay day. The former Chelsea star signed a year’s deal during which he is expected to help his new team to reclaim the championship they lost last season. Kuwait Sports Club finished third last season. Last season, the 34-year-old midfielder featured for Stoke City in the English Championship and he was widely expected to extend his stay by at least another year. Reports have now said he cancelled his contract with Stoke City by mutual consent. Stoke boss Michael O’Neill told the club’s official website: “Although John triggered the second year of his contract, we always had an agreement in place whereby we would let him leave if a significant overseas opportunity came along. “John is a fantastic professional and was a huge presence for us last season both on and off the field, particularly with the young players in our first-team squad.” Mikel has previously played for Chelsea, Trabzonspor in Turkey as well as in China.
Related Articles
Guardiola blames injury for worst start to a season
Pep Guardiola has made his worst ever start as a manager but says he is not complaining about the illnesses and injuries that have disrupted Manchester City’s start to the season. City have now just taken eight points from their opening five matches following their 1-1 draw with West Ham in what is also […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ronaldinho loses mum to COVID-19
Brazilian football legend, Ronaldinho’s mother, Dona Miguelina is dead. The 71-year-old passed away in a hospital in Porto Alegre after testing positive for COVID-19. Atlético Mineiro, the World Cup winner’s former club, confirmed her death on Twitter on Sunday, with a message of condolence. “It is with great sadness that Clube Atlético Mineiro receives […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Police determine cause of Tiger Woods crash, but it might never be revealed
Detectives have determined the cause of the crash that left Tiger Woods with serious injuries earlier this year – but it might never be revealed. After the golfer crashed his SUV just outside Los Angeles in February, he told officers he did not remember driving, let alone how the crash occurred, reports Sky News. He […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)