Mikel joins Kuwait Sports Club

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has joined Kuwait Sports Club for what looks like his last pay day. The former Chelsea star signed a year’s deal during which he is expected to help his new team to reclaim the championship they lost last season. Kuwait Sports Club finished third last season. Last season, the 34-year-old midfielder featured for Stoke City in the English Championship and he was widely expected to extend his stay by at least another year. Reports have now said he cancelled his contract with Stoke City by mutual consent. Stoke boss Michael O’Neill told the club’s official website: “Although John triggered the second year of his contract, we always had an agreement in place whereby we would let him leave if a significant overseas opportunity came along. “John is a fantastic professional and was a huge presence for us last season both on and off the field, particularly with the young players in our first-team squad.” Mikel has previously played for Chelsea, Trabzonspor in Turkey as well as in China.

