Mikel joins Stoke on free transfer

Retired Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has joined Championship side, Stoke City, on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Turkish Super Lig side, Trabzonspor.

 

Mikel will be returning to England for the third time after playing for Chelsea and Middlesbrough in the past.

 

Mikel, 33, won an array of honours during an 11-year stay at Stamford Bridge and returns to English football again, becoming Stoke’s fourth summer signing.

 

“We’re delighted to bring John to the club,” Stoke manager Michael O’Neill told the official Potters website. “His playing career speaks for itself and underlines his calibre as a player.

 

“We spent four hours talking and he made it clear he wants to get back into the Premier League and finish his career there, and hopefully he can do that with Stoke City.”

 

Mikel made more than 370 appearances for Chelsea after joining them from Norwegian club Lyn in 2006. The 91-times capped Nigeria midfielder, who retired from international football following last year’s African Cup of Nations, won two Premier League winner’s medals in west London.

 

Mikel also won three FA Cups, the League Cup, Champions League and Europa League at Chelsea

