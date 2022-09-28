Sports

Mikel Obi announces retirement from football

Former captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Chelsea legend, John Mikel Obi, has formally retired from professional football. Obi, who enjoyed a hugely successful career both at the club and international levels took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday to announce his retirement to retirement.

“There is a saying that “all good things must come to an end”, and for my professional football career, that day is today,” Obi said in a statement. He further said, “I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and more importantly the human it has helped shape. “All of this would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, managers, clubs, coaches, teammates, and most importantly my ever-loyal fans. You supported me through my highs and lows, even on days when I did not live up to your expectations.

I say a big thank you. “I will also like to encourage everyone who I may have inspired one way or the other in the course of my career to never give up on their dreams, for every time you think about quitting, remind yourself why you started.”

 

