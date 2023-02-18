Mikel Obi names laziest player he worked with

Former Super Eagles star, John Mikel Obi, has retired from football, but still finds time to reveal several events that the sports world was unaware of. The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner has revealed that former Chelsea star, Eden Harzard, was the most lacklustre footballer he has trained with while at Stamford Bridge. The quick-footed forward moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2012 for a fee in the region of £32 million, and he gave the club’s supporters plenty to shout about. The forward’s numerous goals and impressive performance were vital in many victories.

The Belgian scored 110 goals in 352 appearances for the Blues during his stint with the London Club. The then-Chelsea star won the Premier League player of the season in 2014–15 with a total of 14 goals and 9 assists in domestic league action. The Nigerian star, however, discusses the routines of his old team and the competition among the players for spots in the starting eleven. “I never knew what training meant to these guys until I joined Chelsea. The way they play in games, the way they train; there are tackles flying in, there are fights in training, like proper boxing in training, because everybody wants to be in the starting eleven,” he spoke with Dubaiye Radio. The 35-year-old did, however, admit that Hazard was the least motivated during practice.

Despite this, the Belgian striker consistently performed at his best on the field. “He never trains, the laziest footballer I have ever seen in my life. Then he will produce on the weekend and he is Man of the Match. He will come with his trophy and be like ‘you see?’,” he added.

