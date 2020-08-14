Mikel open to EPL return

Former Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Obi has said he will not turn down an opportunity to play in England as interest mount for his signatures. Mikel is currently without a club after parting ways with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor following disagreement over his comments on COVID-19. However, the former Chelsea star has been linked with English Prtemier League newcomers West Brom and Championship side Stoke City. In an interview with BBC, the former Middleborough midfielder said he had been approached by several clubs but he would choose the right destination soon. “Yes, there are interested clubs and England is a strong possibility and why not,” Mikel told BBC Sport. “We are currently in talks with clubs and there is absolutely no hurry. I can only wait to see what happens.”
