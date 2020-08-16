Mikel set to join Stoke on free transfer

Retired Super Eagles skipper, Mikel Obi, is set to join English Championship side, Stoke City, on a one-year deal, according to a report on BBC.

The former Chelsea star has been w i t h – out a club after parting ways with his last club, Trabzonspor of Turkey in March this year over differences with his club’s handling of COVID-19.

The 33-year-old is a Chelsea legend having won all the available trophies including the Champions League with the London club. Earlier this week he told BBC Sport Africa he was open to a return to Engl i s h football.

Mikel made 249 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in an 11-year spell, which ended when he left Stamford Bridge in 2017. After leaving Stamford Bridge he joined Chinese side Tianjin TEDA and had a brief spell at Middlesbrough in 2019.

Mikel won 89 caps for Nigeria, playing in two World Cups and helping the Super Eagles win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, before announcing his retirement from international football last summer.

Championship side Stoke won three of their last four games in 2019-20 to pull away from relegation trouble and finish 15th under former Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

