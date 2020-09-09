Sports

Mikel vital to Stoke City promotion push – coach

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neil says John Mikel Obi has several lucrative offers elsewhere before signing for them. Speaking on how crucial the former Chelsea will be for the club for the club’s quest for premier league football next season, O’Neil said Mikel’s commitment unquestionable. Mikel has been involved in all Stoke City pre-season games, including last weekend’s win over premier league side Newcastle United.

 

O’Neill stated: “John Obi Mikel had many opportunities around the globe about where he could have gone and played which, I assure you, were a lot more lucrative than what he signed here at Stoke City .”

 

“He’s committed to our project, he’s experience will vital to the team,” he said. Mikel who scored once in Stoke’s 5 – 0 thumping of Shrewsbury Town captained the club against Leeds United City promotion push – coachGive

