Milan celebrates European titles with new kit

PUMA and Serie A Champions AC Milan have today launched the 2022/23 Away kit, inspired by the Rossoneri’s seven European titles, their iconic white kits and ‘That Milan Touch’. The new Away kit will be worn by the men’s, women’s and youth teams in their respective competitions.

AC Milan take a victory lap with the fresh all-white Away kit synonymous with some of the Club’s biggest titles and finals. In 1963, when the Club became the first Italian team to lift the European Champion Clubs’ Cup, AC Milan did so in an all-white strip. Six decades and seven European titles, the all-white Away kit remains an iconic part of the Club’s identity.

This season, the tradition continues with the throwback to a fan favourite; the 1984/85 Away kit. The white kit with horizontal pinstripes made an instant impact that year. This kicked off a new era of dominance for the Club, as they went on to win five more European titles wearing a white kit in every single final.

The white base features seven red horizontal stripes across the middle of the jersey in a fresh new take on the 1984/85 Away jersey. The seven stripes represent AC Milan’s seven European title triumphs, from the very first in 1963 at London’s Wembley Stadium, until the most recent title in Athens, 2007. The jersey features black and red trims on the sleeve cuffs and on the V-neck collar, along with the Milan coat of arms on the upper back.

“For this year’s Away kit, we wanted to bring back an all-white kit, an iconic look for AC Milan Away kits that has been a staple of recent trophies winning seasons,” said Marco Mueller, PUMA Senior Head of Product Line Management Teamsport Apparel. “AC Milan is steeped in history, so we looked to the 1984/85 season Away kit as an inspiration. We wanted to bring a fresh energy to that kit and celebrate iconic all-white kits of the past.”

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Milan, commented: “AC Milan is a club that always looks to the future, while never forgetting its tradition and heritage. That is why we are particularly proud to unveil the new jersey, which mixes AC Milan’s great past with its innovative spirit and elegant style, hence creating a new product that we are sure will resonate well with our over 500 million fans across the globe. It is a jersey rich in symbolism, with the white kit being an iconic part of who we are and the seven stripes representing the club’s incredible success in Europe.”

Honourary Vice-President Franco Baresi, who was the Rossoneri captain in the 1984/85 season, also shared his comments on the new Away kit.

“Having worn the original 1984/85 Away kit, I truly love the inspiration behind the new Away jersey for next season. The white jersey always has a special meaning for all AC Milan fans as it is a symbol of the global success of our beloved Club.”

The new Away kit embraces the strategic direction undertaken by AC Milan and PUMA, with the two brands utilising the style, fashion and culture of Milan to develop performance and off-pitch fashionable products that tap into the unique Milanese style. A direction that transpires from the official photoshoot of the campaign, which features local Milanese talent and players from the AC Milan men’s and women’s teams as part of a stylish and elegant ensemble.

The new jersey arrives in two iterations. The Authentic jersey features ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL sweat-wicking technology, making the jersey the lightest and most comfortable PUMA has ever made. The Replica version is made with 100 per cent recycled polyester and equipped with dryCELL sweat-wicking technology to keep you dry and comfortable throughout the 90 minutes and beyond – no matter the time, pitch or place. Both the Authentic and Replica jerseys are made with 100 per cent recycled materials, excluding the trims and decorations as a step toward a better future.

