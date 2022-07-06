Sports

Milan complete Origi free transfer signing

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

AC Milan have completed the signing of former Liverpool striker Divock Origi on a free transfer, the Serie A champions confirmed on Tuesday.

Origi left Liverpool after eight years in England at the end of last season, having fallen down the pecking order at the club. He has signed a deal until June 2026 in Milan.

The Belgian had to wait for his moments at Liverpool but when given a chance he was often the difference maker, earning cult hero status on Merseyside.

His 95th-minute winner against Everton in 2018 had coach Juergen Klopp sprinting across the pitch in celebration, while he also scored a game-clinching second goal in the 2019 Champions League final, as well as a double in Liverpool’s famous 4-0 win over Barcelona that season.

He saved his best for Liverpool’s bitter rivals Everton, with his late header after coming off the bench at Anfield in April putting the seal on his team’s 2-0 win in a hard-fought Merseyside derby.

It was the 27-year-old’s sixth career goal against Everton, at least twice as many as he has managed against any other opponent in his Liverpool career, while he scored 11 goals as a substitute in the Premier League, the outright most by a Liverpool player.

He left the club after scoring 41 goals in 175 appearances and joins a Milan side who won their first Scudetto in 11 years last season under coach Stefano Pioli.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ekong happy to captain Watford, sad with home loss

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

SuperEaglesdefender, William Troost-Ekong, has expressed his happiness leading his teammates out as captain in Watford home defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.   The 28-year-old defender, who also captains the Super Eagles, was handed the armbandbyWatfordmanagerXisco Munozastheteamsuffereda2-0 defeat at Vicarage Road.   Despite suffering defeat in the game, Troost-Ekong has promised to do his […]
Sports

UFC: Adesanya retains title with ease

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Israel Adesanya expertly picked apart Paulo Costa to retain his middleweight title and extend his perfect professional record to 20-0 at UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi.   The event marked a return to ‘UFC Fight Island’ and Adesanya made a second successful defence of his crown by finishing the previously undefeated Brazilian via a second-round […]
Sports

Eguavoen steps down as Eagles coach after Tunisia loss

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s interim coach, Austin Eguavoen has announced that he is stepping aside as coach of the team following the 1-0 defeat to the Carthage Eagles in the rounds of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations. Eguavoen made the announcement shortly after the game, while also stating that he will be resuming his original […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica