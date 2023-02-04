Sports

Milan Derby, EPL, LaLiga matches to Air on GOtv

Inter Milan, a 19-time champion of the Italian Serie A will face its city rivals, AC Milan, this Sunday, as it looks to close the gap on league leaders, Napoli and keep its title hopes alive on matchday 21. After 20 games, Inter Milan are second in the Italian league, 13 points behind league leaders, Napoli and two points ahead of its city rival Milan. The game, which kicks off at 8:35pm, will be live on Super- Sport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33). Simone Inzaghi’s men will aim to defeat Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan in order to maintain second place in the Italian Serie A.

Before the Milan Derby, Jose Mourinho’s Roma will play host to 10th-placed on Empoli on Saturday, at 5:50pm, live on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33), while Sassuolo will host fourth placed Atalanta at 8:35pm, live on SuperSport Select 1(GOtv channel 33). Sunday’s Serie A fixtures promises more excitement as Nigerian striker, Victor Oshimen, looks to continue his stellar form by assisting Napoli in extending its Serie A lead against Spezia, on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31), at 12:20p.m. Victor Oshimeh has been a key member of Napoli’s impressive strike force, which has continued to dominate the Italian league with only one defeat in the 2022/23 season. Also, on Sunday, Fiorentina will host Bologna in the mid table battle, live on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33). After losing 15 points following the Italian FA sanction, Juventus will round up week 21 Serie A action when they travel to Salernitana next Tuesday, aiming to steal a spot to play in Europe next season. In the English Premier League, Manchester United will host Crystal Palace on Saturday, live on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) at 4pm.

On Sunday, Real Madrid will travel to Mallorca, showing live on SuperSport Laliga (GOtv channel 32), at 2pm, while the big La Liga match of the weekend is between Barcelona and Sevilla at Camp Nou, live on SuperSport Laliga (GOtv channel 32), To enjoy these games and many more entertaining programmes, take advantage of the GOtv Step Up offer by upgrading your package and GOtv will step you up to an even higher package, for free, after 48 hours. Download the MyGOtv app to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *288# to recharge.

 

