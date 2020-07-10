Milan, Fiorentina fight West Ham, Everton for Aina

Super Eagles is nearing a move away from Torino as other Serie A sides AC Milan and Fiorentina have joined the race to land the left back.

Aina, a former Chelsea player, has been linked with a transfer away from the Turin side with English Premier League sides including West Ham and Everton fighting for his signature.

Although England has been mooted as his preferred destination should he part company with the Maroons, according to a report in Italian website Torino Granata, Fiorentina and AC Milan are keen to snap the player up.

The Nigeria international who shares the same agent as Alex Iwobi is also interesting French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Aina is valued in the region of ten million euros by Torino, approximately the same fee that they paid Chelsea to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019.

Capable of playing as a left wing-back, right wing-back, left-back, right-back and winger, Aina offers versatility and cover across the wings.

The 23-year-old has recorded 63 appearances for Torino in all competitions, scoring once while setting up six goals.

Like this: Like Loading...