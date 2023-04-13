Sports

Milan rivals Real for Chukwueze

Ajibade Olusesan Serie A giants AC Milan have emerged as strong suitors for the Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze and the Rosenerri are believed to be ready to win the war for the signature of the Nigeria international.

Real Madrid are believed to be leading the race for the winger after he reports emerged that President Florentino Perez held informal talks with the Nigerian after he demolished Los Blancos in a La Liga fixture that ended 3-2 in the fa- vour of his Villarreal last weekend. The winger scored two goals an provided one assist in that famous win at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 23-year-old is enjoying his best season yet for Villarreal, amassing 13 goals and 11 assists in 40 appearances thus far and Milan are said to be keen on bolstering their squad for next season with Chukwueze addition as they bid to launch their intention to recapture the serial A title and compete strongly in the Champions League.

