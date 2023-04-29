Milan, Roma Share Point In Fight For Champions League Place

Italian football manager, Stefano Pioli has said he feels Milan dropped two points against Roma despite Tammy Abraham scoring in the 94th minute with the match’s first shot on target, but Alexis Saelemaekers snatching a draw with a 97th-minute equaliser at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday still the show.

Despite his team snatching a draw at the death, Pioli still felt Milan dropped two points, with city rivals Inter just three points behind and with a game in hand.

When asked if Roma had dropped points, Pioli replied: “For us too, it means that tonight we all go home unhappy. It’s not the result we wanted.

“We didn’t play badly, we lacked the right decisions in the last 30 metres.

“It’s a shame we didn’t exploit situations. We knew that the difficulty was to unlock the match, but we didn’t succeed.”

Roma may have seen a crucial three points slip through their fingers with seconds to play, but head coach Jose Mourinho remained appreciative of his players’ efforts, telling reporters: “I’m sad, but I’m more proud than sad.

“Only we can do what we’ve done, only us with all our limitations, only us with all the players we’ve lost, could play this match against Milan. “Milan has two teams, one on the pitch and one on the bench. I’m not envious of Pioli; he is always fair and nice to me.