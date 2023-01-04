Milan target Eagles star as Leao’s replacement

Serie A champions AC Milan have set their sights on Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman as a potential transfer target in the summer. According to CMW, Milan will move for the Atalanta attacker should star forward Rafael Leao depart the San Siro amidst interest from abroad.

The Portuguese star is the darling of most of Europe’s biggest clubs after he contributed 21 goals (11 goals, 10 assists) as AC Milan romped to the league title last season. The 23-year-old has continued off this season from where he stopped last term, scoring six goals in his first fourteen league games.

Manchester United are one of the clubs impressed by the output of the Portuguese forward and the Red Devils would be leading the charge this winter to sign Serie A’s most valuable player (at €85 million, Transfermarkt).

The reigning champions may have to wait until the summer to replace the former Lille man but they already have their primary target ready in Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman.

