Sports

Milan target Eagles star as Leao’s replacement

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Serie A champions AC Milan have set their sights on Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman as a potential transfer target in the summer. According to CMW, Milan will move for the Atalanta attacker should star forward Rafael Leao depart the San Siro amidst interest from abroad.

 

The Portuguese star is the darling of most of Europe’s biggest clubs after he contributed 21 goals (11 goals, 10 assists) as AC Milan romped to the league title last season. The 23-year-old has continued off this season from where he stopped last term, scoring six goals in his first fourteen league games.

 

Manchester United are one of the clubs impressed by the output of the Portuguese forward and the Red Devils would be leading the charge this winter to sign Serie A’s most valuable player (at €85 million, Transfermarkt).

 

The reigning champions may have to wait until the summer to replace the former Lille man but they already have their primary target ready in Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

CAF CL: Enyimba closer to qualification

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It was mixed fortunes on Sunday for the country’s representative in the CAF Champions League as Enyimba secured a valuable 1-0 victory away to Burkina Faso side,   Rahimo FC, while Plateau United suffered a home defeat against Simba SC of Tanzania. Victor Mbaoma came from the bench to secure the win with the only […]
Sports

Burnley end Liverpool’s 100 percent home record

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as Norwich relegated, Watford close to surviving     B urnley on Saturday ended new champions Liverpool’s hopes of completing the season with a 100% Premier League home record thanks to Jay Rodriguez’s second-half equaliser.     Clarets striker Rodriguez swivelled and fired home from inside the box following a James Tarkowski header to reward […]
Sports

18 Eagles train for Algeria

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Eighteen Super Eagles participated in the team’s first training ahead of their friendly match with the Foxes of Algeria slated for Friday. The players arrived at Marriott hotel in Algeria as camp on Monday ahead of the international friendly match. Chidozie Awaziem was the first bird to arrive before the other 17 players joined him […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica