Mildred Okwo dismisses rumoured crisis in Rita Dominic’s marriage

Nigerian filmmaker, Mildred Okwo, has dismissed a rumour of crisis in Rita Dominic‘s marriage to Fidelis Anosike. Dominic and Fidelis Anosike, the publisher of Daily Times Newspaper and founder of Folio Media Group, tied the knot in April. The wedding ceremony, which was the talk of the town in Imo state, took place in Mbaise, the film star’s hometown. It was attended by top figures and the crème de la crème of Nollywood including Joke Silva, Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo, and Kate Henshaw, among others. A few weeks after the wedding, there was a rumour that the union is in crisis over alleged infidelity by Anosike. A blog had claimed the publisher “allegedly had an affair with two of Dominic’s best friends who graced her traditional wedding.” On Thursday, a Twitter user retweeted the unverified claim, which has continued to circulate on social media. Responding to the tweet, Okwo slammed the user for spreading “lies about people”. The filmmaker, who is very close to Dominic, wondered why people circulate content capable of attracting defamation lawsuits. “If they file a lawsuit against you now for defamation for spreading lies about people, you will call them wicked,” she wrote. As of the time of this report, Dominic and Anosike are yet to react to the allegation.

