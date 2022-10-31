Mile 12 Killing: Court orders IGP to show cause why detainees shouldn’t be freed

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Inspector General of police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to show cause why the two detainees, Oyegoke Oyedele and Ahmed Olaitan, arrested over the killing of a chieftain of Lagos Parks and Garage Management, Sulaimon Onaolapo, popularly known as Ariku, should not be released. Also affected by the order of Justice Daniel Osiagor are; the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CSP Adigun Abdul- fatai Abolarin, Officer in Charge of Strike Team and the Investigation Police Officer, Seun Adegoke. Sulaimon, popularly known as Ariku, was the chairman of Mile 12, Kosofe Local Government Area, Lagos section of the Parks and Garage Management before he was murdered on August 17, 2022. It would be recalled that the applicants, Oyegoke and Olaitan, had through their counsel, Bayo Onifade, approached the court with a fundamental rights enforcement application asking for the order of the court directing the police to release them from their continuous detention, if they (police) do not have anything against them, or in the alternative, charge them to court. Specifically, Onifade in the fundamental rights enforcement application prayed the court for an order releasing in the interim, the two detainees from the custody of the respondents forthwith and pending the determination of the substantive application, and for such further order or orders as the court may deem fit to make in the circumstances. According to the affidavit filed in support of the applications, the applicants’ wives, Kafayati Olaitan and Wuraola Oyedele argued that their husbands voluntarily reported at the Office of the third respondent, Adigun Abdulfatai Abolarin, on September 1, 2022, in company of one, Dolapo Oni and were subsequently detained by the third respondent on the instructions of the IGP and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, and have neither been released ever since, nor charged to court till date. They equally posited that their husbands reported to the third respondent’s office sequel to the third respondent’s invitation requesting Dolapo Oni to produce them in view of a pending investigation. In the affidavit filed in support of the exparte applications, it was also averred that the third respondent claimed that their detention was on the order of the IGP and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police so that they could help in locating or produce some young men namely; Washinshi, Shame, Saviour and Snakiri, who were declared wanted in respect of their alleged involvement in the murder of Arikuyeri. The applicants further contended that they have since been detained simply on an excuse to help the respondents locate the young men alleged to be involved in the killing.

