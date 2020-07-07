Metro & Crime

Militant herdsmen murder two Livestock Guards in Benue

Suspected armed Fulani herdsmen militants Tuesday attacked and slaughtered two members of the Livestock Guards near Ayilamo in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.
The Livestock Guard is a security outfit floated by the state government to help combat open grazing of livestock including cattle by herdsmen; however, the operatives do not bear arms.
The incident took place between 1 to 2 pm on Tuesday.
New Telegraph learnt that the guards were said to have accosted the armed insurgents who were seen openly grazing their cattle on farmlands of people, arrested the herders and their cattle and took them to Ugba, headquarters of the Local Government to be impounded.
Reports said, on their way to the council’s secretariat, other armed Fulani mercenaries came from behind, attacked and killed the guards and took to their heels.
A community leader in the local government, Chief Joseph Anawa, who confirmed the attack, said, corpses of the deceased were removed by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and taken to the morgue in the General Hospital in Ugba – Anyiin in the local government.
“The Livestock Guards went and arrested the cattle rearers who were openly grazing their cattle on people’s farmlands and they were taken them to Ugba, headquarters of the local government.
“It was on their way that were killed by the militant herders who were following them behind.”
Benue State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack and killing, but said she was not certain whether the deceased were members of the Livestock Guards.
Meanwhile, the Commander of the Livestock Guards in the state, Mr. Linus Zaki, in a statement, condemned the killing
describing it as an unprovoked attack.

