Militants warn PANDEF, blame ex-President Jonathan for inaction

Nine militant groups have come together under the aegis of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) to join issues with the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) over the ban placed on President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, from visiting the region for collaborating with the National Assembly to pass and sign the controversial Petroleum Industrial Bill into law. IYC had described President Buhari and Sylva as ‘persona non grata’ in the region for approving the appropriation of three per cent equity share to the host communities.

But the militant groups yesterday rose in their defense and described IYC outburst as “reckless and parochial.” The spokesperson for the group, General Machindo, said the militants have since embraced the peace accord from the federal government, describing the decision of the present administration to ensure the passage and the signing of the bill as “courageous, passionate and a show of love for the people of the Niger Delta region who have suffered over six decades within six years in office to change the narrative of the harrowing anguish and pain.” He said former President Goodluck Jonathan betrayed the confidence reposed in him by the Niger Deltans but a northerner, Buhari, came to power, saw the plight of the inhabitants of the oil bearing communities and assuaged their sufferings. “Our hope is rekindled by this iconic benevolence demonstrated by President Muhammadu Buhari to take away the reproach of neglect borne out of sheer wickedness by our own leaders who were governors, national assembly members, ministers of Petroleum, ministers of Niger Delta Affairs, vice president, acting president, and even president.’’

The militants maintained that it was gratifying to state that President Buhari, being a man with a human heart went on to rewrite the wrongs done to the region and repositioned it for a new beginning of development. The militants’ said it was unbecoming of the leader of PANDEF, Chief E.K Clark, to engage the federal government and other key players in the actualisation of the PIB in “unnecessary and unguarded utterances.” “Chief Clark has been voicing out on the pages of newspapers and television stations over the PIB, before pressure mounted on President Buhari to do the needful.

Why did they not mount the same pressure on Jonathan to pass PIB into law, and where was Seriake Dickson who was in House of Representatives and was later Governor of Bayelsa State for eight years then? The Ijaw speaking Governor did nothing to rally round and ensure the PIB was passed into law by the Jonathan led government. But only now is using disparaging comments on Chief Timipre Sylva?” “The RNDA with the coalition of the nine militant groups in the creek that is agitating for the overall development of the Niger Delta Region totally condemn PANDEF’s position for attacking and criticizing Mr. President over the 3% per cent for the oil producing communities.

Like this: Like Loading...