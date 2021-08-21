News

Militants warn PANDEF, blame ex-President Jonathan for inaction

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Nine militant groups have come together under the aegis of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) to join issues with the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) over the ban placed on President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, from visiting the region for collaborating with the National Assembly to pass and sign the controversial Petroleum Industrial Bill into law. IYC had described President Buhari and Sylva as ‘persona non grata’ in the region for approving the appropriation of three per cent equity share to the host communities.

But the militant groups yesterday rose in their defense and described IYC outburst as “reckless and parochial.” The spokesperson for the group, General Machindo, said the militants have since embraced the peace accord from the federal government, describing the decision of the present administration to ensure the passage and the signing of the bill as “courageous, passionate and a show of love for the people of the Niger Delta region who have suffered over six decades within six years in office to change the narrative of the harrowing anguish and pain.” He said former President Goodluck Jonathan betrayed the confidence reposed in him by the Niger Deltans but a northerner, Buhari, came to power, saw the plight of the inhabitants of the oil bearing communities and assuaged their sufferings. “Our hope is rekindled by this iconic benevolence demonstrated by President Muhammadu Buhari to take away the reproach of neglect borne out of sheer wickedness by our own leaders who were governors, national assembly members, ministers of Petroleum, ministers of Niger Delta Affairs, vice president, acting president, and even president.’’

The militants maintained that it was gratifying to state that President Buhari, being a man with a human heart went on to rewrite the wrongs done to the region and repositioned it for a new beginning of development. The militants’ said it was unbecoming of the leader of PANDEF, Chief E.K Clark, to engage the federal government and other key players in the actualisation of the PIB in “unnecessary and unguarded utterances.” “Chief Clark has been voicing out on the pages of newspapers and television stations over the PIB, before pressure mounted on President Buhari to do the needful.

Why did they not mount the same pressure on Jonathan to pass PIB into law, and where was Seriake Dickson who was in House of Representatives and was later Governor of Bayelsa State for eight years then? The Ijaw speaking Governor did nothing to rally round and ensure the PIB was passed into law by the Jonathan led government. But only now is using disparaging comments on Chief Timipre Sylva?” “The RNDA with the coalition of the nine militant groups in the creek that is agitating for the overall development of the Niger Delta Region totally condemn PANDEF’s position for attacking and criticizing Mr. President over the 3% per cent for the oil producing communities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lawyers’ group call for protests against FG over Chinese loan deals

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A group of lawyers, under the aegis of Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA), has called for massive protests by Nigerians against the Federal Government over a clause in its loan agreements with China which ceded Nigeria’s sovereignty to the Asian nation. In a statement titled, ‘Chinese railway loans and fears […]
News Top Stories

N875m suit: Nigeria wins as court orders JPMorgan to disclose documents

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Nigeria has succeeded in its bid to compel JPMorgan Chase to disclose more documents ahead of a trial in which the US bank stands accused of enabling the misappropriation of almost $900million in state funds. According to the Finan-cial Times, the UK High Court yesterday granted Nigeria’s application to secure records from top US […]
News Top Stories

FG, states, LGs shared N7.23trn in 2020

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 …allocation to states drops by N232bn   The three tiers of governments comprising Federal Government, 36 states and 774 local government councils collectively shared a total sum of N7.23trillion from the Federation Account in 2020.   Of the amount, the Federal Government received the highest allocation of the sum of N3.04 trillion while the […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica