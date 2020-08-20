Military: 3 soldiers, 8 suspected terrorists killed in Borno encounter

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

At least eight suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) have been killed during a failed attack on troops’ location in Kukawa town, Borno State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, Thursday, said the encounter occurred at a time displaced persons were returning to Kukawa for resettlement.

He regretted that three soldiers, who were “fatally wounded” during the fierce encounter, “later gave up at the military medical reception station at kukawa military location”.

Two other soldiers are receiving treatment from gunshot wounds, at a military facility.

“As part of the Boko Haram (BHT)/Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) elements campaign of terror and destruction, the terrorists on August 18, 2020 attacked troops’ location in Kukawa town in Borno State where the attack was vehemently thwarted,” Enenche said.

He recalled that on July 29, the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, had flagged-off the re-opening of Munguno-Cross Kauwa-Kukawa Road, which was followed almost immediately with the resettlement of some of the displaced people from Kukawa, and life was already picking up in the town.

He concluded that: “The attack by the terrorists was therefore a deliberate attempt to reverse the milestone achievements recorded regarding IDPs in the areas of; peace building, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement efforts by the government.”

According to him: “The situation in Kukawa is now calm with troops in full control. The Nigerian Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that there is no going back in its struggle to see to the rebuilding and resettlement efforts for the displaced people.

“The futile attempt by the terrorists to thwart it only spurred the gallant troops for more decisive action.

“The people of Kukawa are therefore advised to go about their normal lawful businesses without any hindrance.

“They are also enjoined to always avail the troops and other security agencies with credible information about the terrorists and any suspicious persons accordingly.”

