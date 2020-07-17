News

Military: 602 repentant BHTs suspects swear of allegiance to FG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The military yesterday said that a total of six hundred and two ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members had taken the oath of allegiance to the Federal Government. By that singular act, the de-radicalised suspects had sworn to remain faithful, loyal, disciplined and obedient to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major- General John Enenche, who made the disclosure at the weekly operational briefing at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, said the former fighters would lose all accruable privileges in the event of failure to abide by the letter and spirit of the oath.

This was as he further disclosed that Operation Safe Corridor had since coordinated the de-radicalisation programme for 882 former Boko Haram members, including the 280 earlier pulled through. He urged fighters yet to toe the path of honour, to do so, by surrendering to the state, for consequential profiling.

The de-radicalisation programme was government’s non-kinetic approach to ending the war against terrorism in the North-East. Providing updates on the on-going military operation in the North-East, Operation Lafiya Dole, Enenche said: “…in Operation Safe Corridor, 602 repentant Boko Haram members swore Oath of Allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The former insurgents who have completed deradicalisation, rehabilitation and re-integration programme at Malam Sidi Camp took the oath before an 11-member quasi-judicial panel. “The reason behind the oath of allegiance is to emphasise their loyalty, discipline and obedience to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and thereby making a commitment.

“The implication is that at the end of the programme, if they commit any offence, they stand to forfeit all privileges and will be liable for offence against the state”. According to him: “It is heart-warming to state that Operation Safe Corridor has successfully coordinated the DRR programme for 882 former Boko Haram members, including the 280 earlier graduated.

“Thus, the message here is clear to others out there; surrender and be profiled accordingly for the DRR privilege”. Meanwhile, the coordinator noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria had continued its major operations across the country with attendant success. He added that the update covered operational activities across the geo-political theatres, between 9 and 16. “In the North-East, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) recorded tremendous successes within the week under review. During the period, troops conducted several operations at various locations, which led to the neutralisation of terrorists, destruction of their equipment and structures as well as recovery of various items.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDA conducts exercise ‘Camp Highland’ for Regular, Short Service cadets

Posted on Author Musa Pam

News (pix: cadets) The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has commenced exercise “Camp Highland” for its cadets of the 67th Regular Course and Short Service Course 46th. The exercise, holding at the Leadership Centre, Shere Hills, Jos, has 630 cadets from the NDA as partcipants. Decelaring the exercise open on Tuesday, Maj.-Gen Jamil Sarham, the Commandant […]
News

Multichoice adamant as Nigerians insist on pay-per-view

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

T he dominant pay-tv operator in Nigeria, Multichoice, has remained unwavering in its stance on pay-per-view as opposed to monthly subscriptions as being  demanded by Nigerians. The owner of DStv and Gotv is insisting that their business model is not in sync with the demands of Nigerian subscribers, even as the National Assembly wades in. […]
News

Fayemi reiterates commitment to community policing

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has described the creation of additional zonal commands of the Nigeria Police, including Zone 17 comprising Ondo and Ekiti States as a strategic move that would strengthen community policing in the country.   Fayemi disclosed this yesterday when he received the pioneer AIG of the newly created Zone 17, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: