Military: 602 repentant BHTs suspects swear of allegiance to FG

The military yesterday said that a total of six hundred and two ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members had taken the oath of allegiance to the Federal Government. By that singular act, the de-radicalised suspects had sworn to remain faithful, loyal, disciplined and obedient to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major- General John Enenche, who made the disclosure at the weekly operational briefing at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, said the former fighters would lose all accruable privileges in the event of failure to abide by the letter and spirit of the oath.

This was as he further disclosed that Operation Safe Corridor had since coordinated the de-radicalisation programme for 882 former Boko Haram members, including the 280 earlier pulled through. He urged fighters yet to toe the path of honour, to do so, by surrendering to the state, for consequential profiling.

The de-radicalisation programme was government’s non-kinetic approach to ending the war against terrorism in the North-East. Providing updates on the on-going military operation in the North-East, Operation Lafiya Dole, Enenche said: “…in Operation Safe Corridor, 602 repentant Boko Haram members swore Oath of Allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The former insurgents who have completed deradicalisation, rehabilitation and re-integration programme at Malam Sidi Camp took the oath before an 11-member quasi-judicial panel. “The reason behind the oath of allegiance is to emphasise their loyalty, discipline and obedience to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and thereby making a commitment.

“The implication is that at the end of the programme, if they commit any offence, they stand to forfeit all privileges and will be liable for offence against the state”. According to him: “It is heart-warming to state that Operation Safe Corridor has successfully coordinated the DRR programme for 882 former Boko Haram members, including the 280 earlier graduated.

“Thus, the message here is clear to others out there; surrender and be profiled accordingly for the DRR privilege”. Meanwhile, the coordinator noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria had continued its major operations across the country with attendant success. He added that the update covered operational activities across the geo-political theatres, between 9 and 16. “In the North-East, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) recorded tremendous successes within the week under review. During the period, troops conducted several operations at various locations, which led to the neutralisation of terrorists, destruction of their equipment and structures as well as recovery of various items.

