Military, Air Force now drop relief materials for flood victims –Farouk

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Sadiya Umar Farouk, in this interview organised by the Presidential Media Team, speaks extensively on government’s efforts to provide succour to those affected by the recent flood disaster which affected many states in the country, stating that farmers who lost their farmlands and others who lost their means of livelihoods would be compensated, just as she assured Nigerians that adequate measures have been put in place to forestall food shortages in the country. LAWRENCE OLAOYE reports

Relief materials shared during COVID-19 ended up in warehouses of people, what assurance do you have that these materials you’re distributing will get to the people that need them?

If anything, the COVID has taught us a lesson. This time around, we are engaging everybody that is a stakeholder in the state.

Before going for the intervention, we have written letters to different groups, the state governments to start with; faith based organisations, NGOs and CSOs, community leaders that we are coming to this state with items to be distributed to specific numbers of beneficiaries and I think so far, so good.

This our model is working and I’m sure we would not have that kind of issues we had during COVID because we are using all of government and all of society approach for the intervention.

On whether we’re trying to absolve the Federal Government, we have stated the fact; we have done what we are supposed to do as a government at the federal level.

But this issue does not just concern the Federal Government, there are other authorities, individuals as well that they have to take precautionary measures and we have done a lot of sensitisation. As we all know, we cannot stop flood, it’s some kind of natural disaster but we have to mitigate it and we have done well in this regard.

Can you highlight some of the challenges you’re facing in the distribution of these relief materials to those affected by flood?

The challenges are mostly in the area of inaccessibility of the areas that we are supposed to take these interventions to as and when due. Because of the roads that are inaccessible, we experience some delays for the items to get there and the victims begin to wonder if we are coming at all.

But we are trying our best; we have engaged the services of other experts, the military and the Air Force to see how they can support us to airdrop these food items to these inaccessible areas and they have been supporting us very well.

What’s your collaboration with states in addressing these issues?

Of course, we have to collaborate with the states. We are involving every stakeholders in this and the state also have to do something. It’s not as if we are not collaborating; they are supposed to be the first responders anyway because when these disasters happen; it’s within their states.

They, state and local emergency management agencies, that have to move in immediately together with our team because most of these things, in almost all the states across the country, we have NEMA officers on ground that work together. So there is a lot of collaboration and everyone knows what to do.

When is the government launching the humanitarian appeal fund to deal with the impacts of the flood and how much is the government looking at to take care of the impacts?

I’m not aware of any appeal fund; we have not requested for that. Government is doing everything possible now. I don’t know maybe in the future but for now, there is no such appeal fund in the pipeline.

How many states have you visited to show Farouk concern that the federal government is worried over what has happened and who is supposed to put flood control infrastructure in place?

I have mentioned that we have officers in all the states and they are supporting the states’ officials to give support to these victims. Where it is possible for us to visit, we have visited. But the most important thing is the response which we have given to the states affected.

On the infrastructure, I think the relevant ministries are working on this. We have a plan in place: a flood emergency preparedness plan is in place and every MDA has a role to play and we have started operationalizing that plan. It has been approved by the Federal Executive Council in September this year.

There are allegations of looting and diversion of relief materials and what are you doing to check this and the US government contributed about $1 million. How much have you expended so far?

We have not received any official complaints on this. But I assure you that we have engaged the services of security agencies to support us in securing our warehouses in the states and when we are doing the distribution, they are present there. We have not received any complaints of looting but we will go back and ask questions. I’m not aware of any diversion not even now that we are involving everybody and they are all aware of what is coming to the states; so it will be very difficult for any diversion.

On the issue of the US Ambassador, I don’t know where the money was taken to. It has not come to my ministry. But it is important to note that some of these partners will rather do things themselves. We have not received one dollar as a ministry from any organisation.

What UN agencies do is to sometimes ask us our areas of concerns and we give them and they will sometimes give this intervention. So, we are not aware of this; it has not come to me officially or even to NEMA.

We have been given 12,000 metric tonnes of grains, about 400 trailers even the logistics of deploying these items is in hundreds of millions. Our own budgetary allocation is there, intervention to NEMA is there: Mr. President has given us support in this regard running to millions of Naira.

Given the magnitude of farmlands that have been destroyed, how do you see this affecting food production and availability next year?

You may recall that we have a Presidential Committee on food security. Now we are on assessment of those farmlands that were destroyed and we will submit our reports to the food security council which is being chaired by Mr. President and the vice chair, the governor of Kebbi State.

So when that is done, we will know the next step to take. But definitely farmers will be compensated; those that lost their means of livelihood will also be compensated accordingly. On food security, there is going to be dry season farming to cushion these effects. We don’t hope for food shortage.

What is being done about emergency shelter in flood prone areas in the country?

Let me use this opportunity to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Lives have been lost, very unfortunate. There were early warnings and hence, early actions by all; the national, sub nationals and even individuals that were prone to this disaster. We have erected temporary shelters, about 44 of them in 22 states, some people moved to those shelters, while others did not, very unfortunate; and I think at this point, I quite agree that there should be enforcement going forward.

We’ve mentioned 12,000 metric tons that was given to us by Ministry of Agriculture, but that is in addition to other interventions, it’s not just the 12,000 metric tons. If you look at it, I didn’t mention rice and other food items and even nonfood items that we have provided. So it’s not just the 12,000 metric tons that was provided.

Are your relief materials sufficient enough to provide succour for these victims and if it is not, how much does the government really need to provide relief for those affected and how are you really going to identify the victims?

How much we will need, that will also be after the assessment. I cannot really say how much federal government need. And the people, the real people that are affected are going to be the real people that will be provided the support because we have on the spot assessment.

We are working with the local authorities, with the affected communities to gather this data of the affected persons. So I want to believe, I’m optimistic that these targeted beneficiaries will be the ones that will be given these interventions.

Would you consider enforcing evacuation next year when this flood projections are made in order to avoid loss of lives?

Yes, enforcement is very key and I think going forward that is what should be done so that it shouldn’t be a matter of choice for one to be evacuated. It shouldn’t be, really, because we are talking about human lives here. That will have to be done.

Why are you not able to evacuate the people to safer places ahead of the flood despite the warnings?

We have, as I mentioned, evacuated those that agreed to be evacuated. Some people feel these are their ancestral places and so they do not want to leave, or they will not live and then they face the consequences, but we hope that next time people will heed these early warnings and then will heed to the evacuation programme.

What kind of assistance is the federal government giving to Bayelsa State with the intervention of former President Goodluck Jonathan?

Almost all of Bayelsa (are now internally displaced); but it will also interest you to know that Bayelsa is not even among the 10 most hit. I think Jigawa State is number one and we have taken intervention to Bayelsa and it’s still ongoing. We’re using the Nigerian Air Force to access the inaccessible areas. These are natural disasters, we just hope and pray that we don’t see that again. It is a global phenomenon and the government is up and doing in this regard.

How many of these places have you been to and how do you respond to the allegation that you’re humane in responding to the plights of victims in South-South?

We are in all the states. Myself, I’ve not been to all the states and you mentioned this issue of the Humanitarian Minister not being humane, this is a national issue that we are facing and I think, with every sense of responsibility, I’m carrying out my duties to the best of my abilities, the best I can in service to this nation and in service to humanity and I think by mere looking at me, you know I’m humane

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...