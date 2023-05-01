Military Air Raid Averted In Anambra Community

A planned air raid by the Nigerian Army over the killing of some soldiers by unknown gunmen was averted twice in Uli community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, following the intervention of Dr. ABC Ojiakor, a major sponsor of the war against insecurity in the area.

This is coming as students of Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University in Uli campus are fleeing the area due to the deadly activities of the gunmen.

However, in a bid to stem the avalanche of security threats in the town, Governor Charles Soludo has established a Military Base in the town, while Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has commenced border operations to give backing to the fight against unknown gunmen at the boundary of the two states.

According to Dr. ABC Ojiakor, who spoke at the Uli Peace and Security Summit; “Following the attacks on soldiers and other uniformed officers and men in our town, the soldiers had concluded arrangements for what looks like military bombing of the hide outs of these gunmen in our town on two occasions.

“It is worrisome and frustrating that each time an Uli son is arrested, I am called to help secure the release of those boys and the military commander would tell me that this is an act of respect for me and the leaders of the community.

If not, they would have carried out a sustained military raid on my community and on two occasions the soldiers had planned to carry out this operation.”