News

Military Air Raid Averted In Anambra Community

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

A planned air raid by the Nigerian Army over the killing of some soldiers by unknown gunmen was averted twice in Uli community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, following the intervention of Dr. ABC Ojiakor, a major sponsor of the war against insecurity in the area.

This is coming as students of Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University in Uli campus are fleeing the area due to the deadly activities of the gunmen.

However, in a bid to stem the avalanche of security threats in the town, Governor Charles Soludo has established a Military Base in the town, while Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has commenced border operations to give backing to the fight against unknown gunmen at the boundary of the two states.

According to Dr. ABC Ojiakor, who spoke at the Uli Peace and Security Summit; “Following the attacks on soldiers and other uniformed officers and men in our town, the soldiers had concluded arrangements for what looks like military bombing of the hide outs of these gunmen in our town on two occasions.

“It is worrisome and frustrating that each time an Uli son is arrested, I am called to help secure the release of those boys and the military commander would tell me that this is an act of respect for me and the leaders of the community.

If not, they would have carried out a sustained military raid on my community and on two occasions the soldiers had planned to carry out this operation.”

Bukola

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Makinde’ll accept appointment into Campaign Council – Oyo PDP

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lauded the inclusion of Governor Seyi Makinde in the Presidential Campaign Council of the party. This is coming just as the party in the state also restated its opposition to the continued stay of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, in […]
News

2023: Ukiwe’s son joins guber race, vows to end ‘PDP’s mis-governance

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Son of Nigeria’s former Chief of General Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd), Otisi Ebitu Ukiwe, has joined the 2023 governorship race in Abia State, with a vow to end what he described as 20 years of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) misrule in the state. Ukiwe, who is vying for the office of the […]
News

FG intervenes in 37 bridges across Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says it has intervened in the maintenance and rehabilitation of 37 bridges across the country, including the Third Mainland Bridge. Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, disclosed this at a news conference to update citizens on the forthcoming partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos. According to him, […]

Leave a Comment