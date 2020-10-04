News

Military: Air strikes destroy suspected terrorists’ locations

The military has said that air operations conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) component of Operation Lafiya Dole, destroyed targeted hideouts of suspected Boko Haram terrorists (BHts) along the Dikwa- Rann axis of Borno State. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday.

 

“The subsidiary Operation Hail Storm 2, currently being executed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has again recorded appreciable success in their resolve to forestall terrorists’ activities in the North East Zone,” Enenche said.

 

He said: “Crews of Operation Hail Storm 2 neutralized several Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) and destroyed their hideouts at Maima and Tusuye, settlements near Warshale and Tongule along the Dikwa- Rann axis of Borno State during air strikes executed on October 1.

 

“This feat was achieved sequel to credible Human Intelligence reports as well as series of aerial surveillance missions, which indicated that the locations were being used as rendezvous points by the BHts.

 

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the two locations.

 

“The attack aircraft scored devastating hits in the target areas, destroying some structures and neutralizing several of the terrorists.”

