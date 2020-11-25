Military air strikes kill 82 armed bandits in Katsina, Zamfara operations – DHQ

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that air interdiction missions conducted within the Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State, and Ajjah Forest in Zamfara State, killed at least 82 suspected bandits terrorising residents of the general areas.

According to a statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, the criminal elements were armed with very high calibre weapons, including Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns.

The DMO’s coordinator said the separate operations were undertaken on Monday.

This was as he added that the successful operations were products of human intelligence reports, coupled with aerial surveillance mission.

“No fewer than 67 bandits, armed with very high calibre weapons, including Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns, have been neutralised and several others injured in air interdiction missions executed by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji at Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State.

“In the same vein, about 15 armed bandits were eliminated in air strikes conducted by the Air Component at Ajjah Forest in Zamfara State.

“Both air strikes were carried out yesterday, 23 November 2020, sequel to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as aerial surveillance missions that led to the identification of the 2 forest hideouts, which housed scores of the armed bandits along with hundreds of rustled cattle.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Component to attack the 2 locations took turns in engaging the target areas, scoring accurate hits on the caves, which are used by the armed bandits to shield themselves from air strikes,” Enenche said.

