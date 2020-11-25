News

Military air strikes kill 82 armed bandits in Katsina, Zamfara operations – DHQ

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

 

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that air interdiction missions conducted within the Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State, and Ajjah Forest in Zamfara State, killed at least 82 suspected bandits terrorising residents of the general areas.

According to a statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, the criminal elements were armed with very high calibre weapons, including Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns.

The DMO’s coordinator said the separate operations were undertaken on Monday.

This was as he added that the successful operations were products of human intelligence reports, coupled with aerial surveillance mission.

“No fewer than 67 bandits, armed with very high calibre weapons, including Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns, have been neutralised and several others injured in air interdiction missions executed by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji at Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State.

“In the same vein, about 15 armed bandits were eliminated in air strikes conducted by the Air Component at Ajjah Forest in Zamfara State.

“Both air strikes were carried out yesterday, 23 November 2020, sequel to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as aerial surveillance missions that led to the identification of the 2 forest hideouts, which housed scores of the armed bandits along with hundreds of rustled cattle.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Component to attack the 2 locations took turns in engaging the target areas, scoring accurate hits on the caves, which are used by the armed bandits to shield themselves from air strikes,” Enenche said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Our police reform, an end to impunity, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday assured Nigerians that the ongoing police reform by the Federal Government would be an end to impunity and police brutality in the country.       In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the plan of both the federal and state governments to […]
News

#EndSARS: Buhari’s regime most gruesome in Nigeria – Oyedepo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has described the administration of President  Muhammadu Buhari as the most gruesome in the history of Nigeria. Oyedepo warned against the shooting of youths protesting against police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and extortion in the country. He declared that the youths have good justifications to protest, adding that […]
News

Sultan declares today first day of Zulkida 1441 AH

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

    The Sultanate Council, Sokoto, yesterday announced the non-sighting of Zulkida crescent last Sunday and accordingly declared today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 as the thirtieth of Shawwal 1441 After Hijrah.     A statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs at the council, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, said the council and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: