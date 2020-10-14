Metro & Crime

Military arrests late Gana’s commander in Benue

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The military authorities have arrested Kamaor Fachii, the commander of the late dreaded bandit, Terwase Akwaza “Gana”.
Fachii was arrested by the men of the Four Special Forces Command, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa at Katsina-Ala where he was said to be hiding at his girlfriend’s residence.
Parading the suspect, the Commander, Four Special Forces Command, Doma Moundhey Ali Gadzama, assured that the military will continue to be on the trail of other gang members until they are all arrested.
He said that Fachii is the 76th member of the gang apprehended by the military.
Four others, including Gana, have been killed in an operation by the military.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Borno: Zulum releases N148.8m to offset corp members’ allowance

Posted on Author Reporter

  Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has approved the payment of N148.8 million to offset the backlogs of arrears and monthly allowances of various batches of serving and past corps members in the state. The Desk Officer of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state, Mr Christopher Godwin-Akaba, made this known in an […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest 103 cultists, others

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested no fewer than 103 suspects in connection with alleged cultism, armed robbery, pipeline vandalism and impersonation. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, who paraded the suspects Thursday at the police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, said his command will not tolerate criminality under whatever guise. The suspects […]
Metro & Crime

FG arraigns Obinna Uzor over forgery of court judgement

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal Government yesterday arraigned Dr. Obinna Uzor and his lawyer, Eziafa Enwedo, before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over allegedly using a forged Originating Summons and court processes to obtain a forged judgement from a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory to unseat Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South. The forged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: