Military arrests suspects in connection with kidnap of Plateau monarch

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau State and its environs, said it has arrested some suspects in connection with the abduction of Mr Charles Mato, the Sum Pyem. The military also confirmed that the abductors of the monarch are demanding N500 million ransom. The Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, disclosed this yesterday when the officials of Correspondents’ Chapel of Plateau State Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) visited him in Jos. It would be recalled that gunmen had on Sunday morning abducted Mato, the Paramount Ruler of Gindri in Mangu Local Government Area of the state, at his residence. Ali, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, also said that his troops have arrested some suspects in connection with the crime. “The abductors of the traditional ruler have called and demanded a random of N500 million to secure his release. “We have arrested some suspects; they are in our custody These are people we feel have knowledge of the incident. We have picked them up and they are being interrogated. The commander said that his men have been deployed to the area conducting serious search and rescue operation. Ali, who further decried the rise in the spate of kidnapping in the country, said that the security agencies are on top of their game toward ending the menace “Kidnapping is one of the major problems in this country; it is increasing on daily basis. You can be kidnapped by anybody, anytime and anywhere. But we are working round the clock and have put modalities on ground to end the menace.”
