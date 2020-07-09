News

Military: Boko Haram moving sophisticated weapons to N’West

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

…says 104 suspected bandits killed in one week

The military has noted the possible movement of suspected terrorist elements from the North East theatre of operation, to the North West, with sophisticated weapons.

The weapons, it noted, were being used by suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements, to terrorise residents of the area.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Thursday, pledged the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, to track the suspects, and bring them to deserved justice.

He maintained that criminality, apart from being universal, had become an industry for the enemies of the state, hence the movement of weapons and other dangerous equipment.

“Criminality is universal and jobs are also universal. It has become an industry so all manner of criminals have keyed into it. Last two weeks, some foreigners were caught here in Nigeria while rustling cattle.

“Banditry has become cross regional, so it is not an impossibility that terrorists who were dislodged from the Northeast will key into banditry in the Northwest.

“They have migrated to using sophisticated weapons to attack because those who were dislodged from the Northeast moved with their weapons.

“We are still studying the situation and monitoring the modus operandi and it is easy just that, they use to be kidnapping but just for the elites when graduates protest their unemployment status,” Enenche said.

In a related development, the coordinator stated that a total of 104 bandits were killed in operations across the North West.

He added that the feat was attained between July 2 and 9.

