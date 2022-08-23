News Top Stories

Military bombs ISWAP leader’s Sambisa hideout, kills scores

The Nigerian Air Force on Saturday launched airstrikes on the hideout of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) leader, Fiya Ba Yuram, in Sambisa Forest in Borno State, killing many terrorists. Although the military said the strikes were successful, it has yet to confirm if Yuram believed  to have succeeded the late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, was among those killed.

 

A source said the military decided to strike after “credible and actionable intelligence”. The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who confirmed the airstrikes, said they hit specific targets in Tunbuns and Sambisa “with varying degrees of successes recorded”.

 

But Gabkwet said: “The NAF won’t be drawn into the details of those neutralised”. A military source said: “The armed forces and other security agencies have continued to synergize and pull their resources together towards ensuring that terrorists, insurgents and other criminal elements are completely eliminated for the sake of peace and security of the nation.

 

“The Air Force has remained a critical factor in the counterterrorism and counterinsurgency strategies and efforts currently ongoing in the various theatres of operation nationwide. “Indeed as recent as (Saturday) August 20, NAF aircraft under the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai carried out some strikes on terrorists’ enclaves in Sambisa Forest and the Tumbuns in Borno State with varying degrees of success recorded.

 

"Acting on credible and actionable intelligence, a NAF jet was directed to

an

active location in Sambisa Forest believed to be the enclave of notorious terrorist Fiya Ba Yuram. Fiya Ba Yuram is the current ISWAP leader of Sambisa Forest who took over the leadership following the demise of Abubakar Shekau.” He added that, on arrival, the location was observed to be active with terrorists seen gathering, thereby necessitating the authorisation of the targeted strikes

 

