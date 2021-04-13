Military buries 12 officers killed in Benue

Ortom sympathises with Buhari, military, families

Nigeria military yesterday gave a mass burial to 12 officers killed at Bonta village in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State by militia youths.

The remains of the 12 military personnel, which included a Captain, Adeolu Adedayo, were buried at the Military Cemetery located in the Wurukum area of Makurdi metropolis.

The burial was done in the presence of Governor Samuel Ortom, Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major General Adeyemi Yekini, the Commanding Officer, 72 Battalion, military personnel as well as family members of the slain soldiers.

Speaking at the burial, Ortom sympathised with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff over the killing of 12 military personnel in the state.

Ortom also apologised to the leadership of security forces in the country as well as families of the fallen heroes even as he vowed that his government would collaborate with security agencies to ensure that all those who were involved in perpetrating the act were fished out and brought to book.

He said: “We condemn the killing of the soldiers who were out to maintain peace. Attack on security men is attack on all. The attack was uncalled for and unwarranted.

They were out to keep peace and got killed in the process otherwise, we all know what soldiers would ordinarily do in such a situation.”

The governor also appealed to the families of the deceased soldiers to forgive him for uncomplimentary comments he might have made, saying he said that based on the information available to him at the time. He added: “If I said anything that was offensive to the families,

I ask for their forgiveness. I earlier said only two soldiers were involved based on the information available to me at that time.”

In a funeral service, Chaplain of 73 Battalion, Major Ibrahim Mavisky, as well as the Imam, Captain A. A. Bashir, both agreed that “there is time to be born and time to die”.

“We brought nothing to this world and we shall surely leave with nothing,” they said.

Like this: Like Loading...